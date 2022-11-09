Reese Ross makes commitment to Utah official, signs NLI

More than three months since announcing her highly-anticipated commitment to the University of the Utah, St. Thomas More girls basketball standout Reese Ross signed her National Letter of Intent with the Utes during a ceremony Wednesday morning.

“It feels good, just going into the season knowing that I have a place to be, and I can call it home officially now,” Ross told the Journal. “It’s just exciting to be a part of the Utah family.”

Ross, who made her announcement July 29, said the idea of playing for a Power Five school was a major factor in her decision, but she ultimately settled on Utah following a campus visit in Salt Lake City, and was drawn to the positivity from the coaches.

“Utah for me just felt the most like home,” she said. “The culture felt real, it felt genuine, and that’s where I want to be. I want to be in a place I feel welcomed, and the first five minutes of being there I knew I wanted to go there.”

Ross’ recruitment was a multi-year process as her 6-foot-1 frame and long wingspan, as well as her time playing AAU basketball with the North Tartan travel program out of Minnesota, drew the attention of Division I coaches following her sophomore season with the Cavaliers. In conversations with her, longtime STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said it was all a matter of what style of basketball she wanted to play in college.

Her choices were narrowed down to schools like South Dakota State, where former Cavs teammate Haleigh Timmer now plays, as well as Minnesota and Creighton, but Utah proved to be the best fit.

“They are very explosive, they have a lot of 3-point shooters and they are very fast-paced,” Kandolin said of the Utes program. “And I think that’s something that fits Reese very well; her ability to get out and run the floor, her athleticism and her length.”

Ross, a power/small forward, averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior last season with STM, leading the Cavs to an unexpected run to the Class A state championship and was named the Rapid City Journal’s Class A Girls Basketball Best of the West Player of the Year for her efforts.

Her offensive numbers, which include an impressive 22.7 points and 14 rebounds per game average in the state tournament, speak for themselves, but Ross said defense is also where she thrives (2.2 steals per game last season), which is something Utah emphasizes.

“For me, playing that 5-out motion offense is something that I fit into really well, but I pride myself on defense and am able to show that, so I think that’s going to be what I’m most excited for,” she said. “That is just an amazing opportunity for me to grow as a person and as a player.”

Kandolin said the biggest adjustment for Ross will be the size of the competition, going from South Dakota high school players to PAC-12 players, but the Utes will be able to get her acclimated.

“A Power Five (school) has got some extremely explosive women who are not only fast but they’re built,” he said. “And I think that’s one thing that when you make that step, for her, Utah will put some more muscle mass on her to adjust to that.”

Ross said she’s excited for that intensity.

“I’m going to be pushed, and that’s part of the reason I decided that this is where I need to be,” she said. “I’m going to grow, I’m going to develop and I’m going to mature, not only as a player but as a person, so taking that energy and that domination I have here and moving it into the next level, I’m able to branch out and grow as a player.”