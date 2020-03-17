Regents’ Executive Director to step down

PIERRE, S.D. – Paul B. Beran, executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents since 2018, announced today he will be leaving the Board of Regents at the end of his current contract, which runs through June 2020.

“I have appreciated the last several years working for the Board of Regents, but the board has informed me they want to go a different direction in leadership and I fully understand their right to exercise that change,” Beran said. “I stand ready to help in the transition as the board repositions itself.

“I have enjoyed getting to work with members of the board, the presidents and superintendent, legislative leadership, and representatives from Gov. Noem’s administration, whom I have worked with over the last two legislative sessions. South Dakota should be proud of its higher education system. All six universities and the two special schools serve the state in a highly coordinated, efficient approach that utilizes shared services in a way that is the envy of many state systems," he said.