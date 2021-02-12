 Skip to main content
Regifting Store events free to anyone in need
Regifting Store events free to anyone in need

Regifiting Store special

Regifting Store coordinator Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna stands among racks of donated clothing on Dec. 4, 2020, in Rapid City. Two special one-day Regifting Store events will be held in February and March to help anyone in need.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Anyone in need can obtain free gently used clothing, housewares and more at Regifting Store special events in Rapid City and Hill City.

The Regifting Store events are a community outreach for those who need assistance, including senior citizens, college students with limited finances, and families with children. There are no income requirements to “shop” at the Regifting Store.

Resources such as the Regifting Store are lifelines for anyone on a tight budget, for whom spending even a couple of dollars for an item at a thrift store might not be affordable, store coordinator Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna said.

“We have a lot of families that are in need right now. It’s important we don’t have a stigma with recycled clothes. We want people to see it’s perfectly normal if you don’t have everything that’s new,” she said.

In Rapid City, a one-day Regifting Store will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Minneluzahan Senior Center, 315 N. 4th St. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Donations of clothing, housewares and other gently used items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon that day at the senior center. The Rapid City Regifting Store is sponsored by Black Hills Special Services Cooperative and Rapid City Area Schools.

In Hill City, a one-day Regifting Store will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Community Lutheran Church, 705 S. Newton St. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Donated items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon that day at the church. The Hill City Regifting Store is sponsored by Black Hills Special Services Cooperative and Community Lutheran Church.

Burckhard-McKenna hopes the Regifting Store events will encourage ongoing recycling, repurposing and generosity.

“I want to remove the stigma of poverty or homelessness. This is what we do – we recycle our stuff and give it to our neighbors,” she said. “It’s for anyone who needs clothing, who needs a new pair of boots or whatever.”

“It’s a great way for a community to help each other during the pandemic. A lot of people can’t give financially, but you can help by volunteering or cleaning out your closet. It brings a community together,” she said.

Organizations or communities that want to host one-day Regifting Stores can call or text Burckhard-McKenna at 801-231-3998.

