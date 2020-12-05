Regifting store reopens to aid people in need

Just in time for Christmas, Rapid City Area Schools Regifting Store has reopened. The store is a community outreach that provides gently used clothing, housewares and more, all free of charge.
The Regifting Store is a resource for anyone in Rapid City and the surrounding area who needs assistance, including senior citizens, college students with limited finances, and families with children. There are no income requirements. The store, located in Rapid City High School, is a joint effort between Rapid City Area Schools and Black Hills Special Services.
The store’s coordinator, Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, said the store had been closed because of COVID-19. The store reopened Dec. 4 and will be open through Dec. 18 by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Burckhard-McKenna schedules half-hour appointments for one family or individual at a time. To make an appointment, call or text Burckhard-McKenna at 801-231-3998.
Masks are required to enter the school and shop in the Regifting Store.
“What I tell families is whoever you hang out with during COVID-19, you can bring. With whole families we (serve) a lot more people at once,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Families and individuals can make one appointment in December to visit the Regifting Store. Burckhard-McKenna said she plans to open the store again in January.
Thanks to the community’s generosity, Burckhard-McKenna said the store has so much inventory she is not currently accepting donations of any items except toys. Call or text her to donate toys.
“That is the thing we’re short on, and we need a lot of toys before Christmas,” she said.
Resources such as the Regifting Store are lifelines for anyone on a tight budget, for whom spending even a couple of dollars for an item at a thrift store might not be affordable, Burckhard-McKenna said.
She also hopes the Regifting Store will encourage ongoing recycling and repurposing.
“I want to remove the stigma of poverty or homelessness. This is what we do — we recycle our stuff and give it to our neighbors,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “It’s for anyone who needs clothing, who needs a new pair of boots or whatever.
“I have tons of stuff,” she said. “We have a lot of families that are in need right now. It’s important we don’t have a stigma with recycled clothes. We want people to see it’s perfectly normal if you don’t have everything that’s new.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!