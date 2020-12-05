Regifting store reopens to aid people in need

Thanks to the community’s generosity, Burckhard-McKenna said the store has so much inventory she is not currently accepting donations of any items except toys. Call or text her to donate toys.

“That is the thing we’re short on, and we need a lot of toys before Christmas,” she said.

Resources such as the Regifting Store are lifelines for anyone on a tight budget, for whom spending even a couple of dollars for an item at a thrift store might not be affordable, Burckhard-McKenna said.

She also hopes the Regifting Store will encourage ongoing recycling and repurposing.

“I want to remove the stigma of poverty or homelessness. This is what we do — we recycle our stuff and give it to our neighbors,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “It’s for anyone who needs clothing, who needs a new pair of boots or whatever.

“I have tons of stuff,” she said. “We have a lot of families that are in need right now. It’s important we don’t have a stigma with recycled clothes. We want people to see it’s perfectly normal if you don’t have everything that’s new.”

