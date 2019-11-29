RAPID CITY - As the winter storm continues to gain strength across Western South Dakota, Regional Health Rapid City Hospital is declaring Condition Snow at 1 p.m. Numerous law enforcement agencies have issued no travel advisories across the region.
All Rapid City clinics will close at 1 p.m. and Rapid City Urgent Cares will close at 3 p.m. today. In Sturgis, the Regional Health primary and urgent care clinics will close at 3 p.m. today as well.
Under Condition Snow, staffing protocols and other measures are put into place to ensure there are enough caregivers on duty to take care of patients during the storm. Some will stay overnight or until relief caregivers can get to the hospital.
All inpatient and emergency departments at Regional Health hospitals in Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood and Custer will serve patients throughout the storm.