Regional motor teens not slowing down during pandemic

Mowery said he got into bikes after he and his dad saw ice racing. His dad bought him a KTM 50 for his first bike.

He and his dad went into the front yard to learn the controls and when Mowery hit the throttle...

"I ran him over," he said. "All by complete accident. After that, we had to have some boundaries on what to do."

Mowery went on to place second out of 12 in his first race.

After that, his skill continued to grow and is now known as an up-and-coming racer. During the rally, Mowery placed 8th and 4th in the Pro Am, and took 1st place in the 250 cc Am.

Both Hansen and Mowery said they stretch before each race.

"You don't need to stretch, but since you're bending down a lot on one leg, it gets tired after a while," Mowery said. "If you have a 10-lap race, it gets tired probably the fifth lap, so if you stretch, if you work that leg, you should be good the whole race."

Hansen said he also makes sure to eat two hours before the race and not any later so it doesn't weigh him down.

He said it took him 2-3 months to get accustomed to his before-race routine.