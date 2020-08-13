Regional motor teens not slowing down during pandemic

Tallen Hansen, 15, of Rapid City practices riding his 2020 250 two stroke every day he's not working.
He competed in the knobby race at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Hansen said he started out doing rodeos. About six years ago, though, he watched his friends at a motorcross race and he decided that's what he wanted to do.
"My parents were like, 'Oh God, what have we got ourselves into,'" he said.
He said he started on a one tag Kawasaki, then a factory built 65 and an 85 two stroke. Now he rides the 250 two stroke and is a four-time champion.
The first race he won was at the Jackpine Gypsies, so racing during the rally is racing in his home territory. He said he doesn't rodeo anymore, but wants to get back into team roping.
Michael Mowery, 14, of Colorado, also competed at the club, although he raced in the Pro Am, Open Am and 250 cc Am. He said he hasn't slowed down due to COVID-19 other than races being canceled.
"I race and I practice about every weekend," he said. "If we're in the middle of June and there's no races between now and the next few weeks, I'll probably just stay at home and work on bikes or just chill."
This is Mowery's fourth year racing. He said he's ridden on the Jackpine Gypsies short track plenty of times and typically only comes during the rally.
Mowery said he got into bikes after he and his dad saw ice racing. His dad bought him a KTM 50 for his first bike.
He and his dad went into the front yard to learn the controls and when Mowery hit the throttle...
"I ran him over," he said. "All by complete accident. After that, we had to have some boundaries on what to do."
Mowery went on to place second out of 12 in his first race.
After that, his skill continued to grow and is now known as an up-and-coming racer. During the rally, Mowery placed 8th and 4th in the Pro Am, and took 1st place in the 250 cc Am.
Both Hansen and Mowery said they stretch before each race.
"You don't need to stretch, but since you're bending down a lot on one leg, it gets tired after a while," Mowery said. "If you have a 10-lap race, it gets tired probably the fifth lap, so if you stretch, if you work that leg, you should be good the whole race."
Hansen said he also makes sure to eat two hours before the race and not any later so it doesn't weigh him down.
He said it took him 2-3 months to get accustomed to his before-race routine.
"It's hard at first, but if you get used to it, it's a good routine for you," he said.
