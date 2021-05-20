REGIONALS ROUNDUP: Tack Tines wins 4 events as Wall boys, girls win Region 7B title

Wall senior Tack Tines finished first in the 200-meter dash (23.09 seconds) and the long jump (21 feet, 5.75 inches), and anchored the winning 4x100 (46.78) and 4x200 (1:36.73) relay teams as the Eagles boys track and field team claimed the Region 7B championship Thursday on its home turf.
Norman Livermont was also on Wall's 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, and took home the 100 (11.99) as well, while Rylan McDonnell placed first in the triple jump (43 feet) and ran in the 4x100 and 4x200, too, as did Brodi Sundall, who also won the 800 (2:09.95).
Wakely Burns led Philip's second-place finish, winning both the 1600 (5:02.42) and the 3200 (11:46.45), while running the first leg of the Scotties' winning 4x800 (9:25.17) relay. Layton Terkildsen placed first in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and anchored the winning 4x400 (3:51.11) relay.
Other individual winners for the boys include New Underwood's Coy Anderson, who placed first in the 110 hurdles (16.87), Edgemont's Braden Peterson, who claimed the 400 (59.04), Jones County's Garret Hatheway, who won the 300 hurdles (44.18) and Kadoka Area's Reed Ohrtman, who finished first in the shot put and discus.
WALL GIRLS CLAIM REGION 7B TITLE
Ava Dinger and Lilly Wanger took home the only individual titles for the Wall girls track and field team, as the Eagles finished first in the Region 7B meet.
Dinger won the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 10.5 inches, while Wagner claimed the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 5 inches) as their teammates combined for eight second-place six third-place performances.
White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue grabbed three titles, winning the 200 (25.10), 400 (59.65) and 800 (2:29.72), while New Underwood's Cerington Jones placed first in the long jump (16 feet, 2.5 inches) and anchored the Tigers' winning 4x100 (50.93), 4x200 (1:48.74) and 4x400 (4:26.39) relays. Teammate Portia Wiebers won both the 100 hurdles (16.34) and 300 hurdles (47.25).
Kadoka Area had three event winners, as Gracie Eisenbraun claimed the pole vault (7 feet, 3 inches), Lanie Blair placed first in the discus (113 feet, 4 inches) and Bella Williams won the 100 (12.92).
Jolie Dugan of Jones County won the 1600 (5:46.17) and Philip's Presley Terkildsen claimed the 3200 (14:01.64).
WINNER BOYS RUN AWAY WITH REGION 7A TITLE
The Winner boys track and field team claimed 10 of 15 events Thursday to take the Region 7A championship by 72 points.
Aaron Monk won the 100 (11.40) and was a member of the Warriors' winning 4x400 (3:57.0) relay team, while Adam Bohnet placed first in the 200 (21.70) and ran in the winning 4x200 (1:36.2) relay team. Kade Watson claimed the 800 (2:03.3) and was a member of the winning 4x800 (9:05.0) relay, while Preston Norrid took home the shot put (38 feet, 2.5 inches) and the high jump (5 feet, 9 inches).
Among other individual winners, Red Cloud's Jules Ecoffey placed first in the 400 (54.70), Little Wound's Kobe Gay claimed the 1600 (5:07.6) and Lakota Tech's David Tuttle won the 3200 (11:24.7).
WINNER GIRLS BREEZE TO REGION 7A TITLE
The Winner girls track and field team claimed the Region 7A title Thursday by 112 points.
Skyler Hansen led the way with first-place performances in the 100 hurdles (16.3) and long jump (16 feet, 7 inches), and ran in the Warriors' winning 4x200 (1:51.2) relay.
Winner also took home three field events, as Jenaya Schrader won the shot put (32 feet, 4.5 inches), Kelsey Sachtjen won the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches) and Ellie Brazik won the triple jump (35 feet, 10.25 inches).
Allison Richards placed first in the 100 (13.30) and 200 (28.1) for Red Cloud, while teammate Jade Ecoffey won the 400 (1:01.16) and 800 (2:27.4), and Ashlan Carlow claimed the 3200 (13:07.5) and 300 hurdles (54.0).
Lakota Tech won two events, with Taylor Byerly taking the 1600 (6:06.4) and Melina Shangreaux claiming the discus (98 feet, 7 inches).
FATH BOYS COME UP SHORT IN REGION 8B MEET
Tyson Selby won 110 hurdles (15.69) and 300 hurdles (43.06), but Faith came up short in the Region 8B track and field meet Thursday in Lemmon, finishing runner-up behind champion Timber Lake.
Lemmon came in third place, led by Tell Mollman, who won the shot put (45 feet, 9 inches) and discus (143 feet, 6 inches), and Talon Trogstad, who claimed the pole vault (11 feet, 4 inches).
Lane Krautschun and William Burkhalter led fourth-place Bison with first-place finishes in the 1600 (4:49.33) and 3200 (12:05.08), respectively, while the duo also ran in their squad's winning sprint medley relay (3:48.10).
Other even winners include Newell's Ryan Hohenberger, who placed first in the high jump (5 feet, 11 inches), and McIntosh's Zach Bartolotto, who claimed the 100 (11.40) and 200 (23.59).
NEWELL GIRLS FINISH 2ND IN REGION 8B MEET
Rachel Erk won the long jump (15 feet, 0.75 inches) as Newell finished as the runner-up in the Region 8B track and field meet Thursday in Lemmon, ending behind champion Timber Lake.
Charly Etzkorn and Raelynn Vines led third-place Dupree with wins in the 100 hurdles (17.63) and 300 hurdles (50.82), respectively, while they both were members of their team's winning 4x100 (55.13) and 4x200 (1:54.95) relays.
TyAnn Mortenson placed first in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) for Faith, while teammate Kambelle Schauer claimed the pole vault (7 feet, 10 inches).
Among other winners, Lemmon's Quinn Butler finished first in the 1600 (6:05.17), Bison's Esther Burkhalter claimed the 3200 (14:13.33) and Newell's Lexa Burtzlaff won the 200 (26.79) and triple jump (35 feet, 5.25 inches).