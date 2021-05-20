REGIONALS ROUNDUP: Tack Tines wins 4 events as Wall boys, girls win Region 7B title

Wall senior Tack Tines finished first in the 200-meter dash (23.09 seconds) and the long jump (21 feet, 5.75 inches), and anchored the winning 4x100 (46.78) and 4x200 (1:36.73) relay teams as the Eagles boys track and field team claimed the Region 7B championship Thursday on its home turf.

Norman Livermont was also on Wall's 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, and took home the 100 (11.99) as well, while Rylan McDonnell placed first in the triple jump (43 feet) and ran in the 4x100 and 4x200, too, as did Brodi Sundall, who also won the 800 (2:09.95).

Wakely Burns led Philip's second-place finish, winning both the 1600 (5:02.42) and the 3200 (11:46.45), while running the first leg of the Scotties' winning 4x800 (9:25.17) relay. Layton Terkildsen placed first in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and anchored the winning 4x400 (3:51.11) relay.

Other individual winners for the boys include New Underwood's Coy Anderson, who placed first in the 110 hurdles (16.87), Edgemont's Braden Peterson, who claimed the 400 (59.04), Jones County's Garret Hatheway, who won the 300 hurdles (44.18) and Kadoka Area's Reed Ohrtman, who finished first in the shot put and discus.

WALL GIRLS CLAIM REGION 7B TITLE