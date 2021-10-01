Regis edges BHSU volleyball in five sets

The Rangers jumped ahead early as they scored two goals in the first six minutes.

The Hardrockers answered in the ninth minute when George Martinez found the back of the net on an unassisted goal.

It was all Regis from there, though, as it scored two more goals before the end of the first half to make it 4-1 at the break.

The Rangers finished with 25 total shots (13 on goal), while Mines had seven total shots, with just one on goal.

South Dakota Mines (1-6-1) will travel to Metropolitan State-Denver on Sunday.

Women’s Soccer

Colorado Mines blanks Yellow Jackets

Thanks to a trio of first half goals, the Colorado School of Mines women’s soccer team ran past Black Hills State for a 4-0 victory Friday afternoon in Spearfish.

Reese McDermott scored the Orediggers first goal of the game in the eighth minute and Hannah Rowan made it 2-0 in the 18th minute.

Up 3-0 in the second half, McDermott scored the final goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Black Hills State (2-4-0 overall, 1-2-0 RMAC) will host Regis University on Sunday.

