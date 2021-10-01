Regis edges BHSU volleyball in five sets

The Regis University volleyball team won a back-and-forth affair with Black Hills State in five sets Friday night in Spearfish.
The Rangers took the first set 25-18, before the Yellow Jackets battled back to win the second 27-25.
Regis bounced back in the third set and regained the lead at 2-1 with another 25-18 win, but BHSU wouldn’t quit as it took the next set 25-17.
In the fifth, the Rangers would pull away and seal the victory with a 15-12 win.
Caitlyn Burroway led Regis with 22 kills, while Halle Theis added 14 kills and Mara LaGrand finished with 48 assists.
Madison Hoopman paced the Yellow Jackets with 20 kills, Sierra Ward added 11 and Mariah Robinson finished with 10.
Karly Marx led BHSU in assists with 38, while Kindra Cerrone had 16 digs.
Black Hills State (4-10) will look to get back on track when it hosts Colorado Christian University on Friday.
Men’s Soccer
Regis cruises past Hardrockers
The Regis University men’s soccer team had little trouble Friday evening as it ran past the South Dakota School of Mines for a 7-1 victory.
The Rangers jumped ahead early as they scored two goals in the first six minutes.
The Hardrockers answered in the ninth minute when George Martinez found the back of the net on an unassisted goal.
It was all Regis from there, though, as it scored two more goals before the end of the first half to make it 4-1 at the break.
The Rangers finished with 25 total shots (13 on goal), while Mines had seven total shots, with just one on goal.
South Dakota Mines (1-6-1) will travel to Metropolitan State-Denver on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer
Colorado Mines blanks Yellow Jackets
Thanks to a trio of first half goals, the Colorado School of Mines women’s soccer team ran past Black Hills State for a 4-0 victory Friday afternoon in Spearfish.
Reese McDermott scored the Orediggers first goal of the game in the eighth minute and Hannah Rowan made it 2-0 in the 18th minute.
Up 3-0 in the second half, McDermott scored the final goal of the game in the 62nd minute.
Black Hills State (2-4-0 overall, 1-2-0 RMAC) will host Regis University on Sunday.