Register now for 4-H Trail Challenge

Registration is open now for the 4-H Trail Challenge Clinic and Competition. This free event will be May 14 in Bray Arena at the Pennington County Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Youths ages 8 to 18 who are 4-H members can participate.

The deadline to register is May 1. To register or for more information, contact Regina.bakley@sdstate.edu.

Participating in this event counts toward your 4-H Horse Safety Training requirement. Spectators of all ages are invited to attend.

Each participant will learn how to build better teamwork between themselves and their horse. Experienced coaches will explain and demonstrate tips on how to help horses and riders become a better, stronger team. Learn how to ride more safely and confidently by riding your horse over, through and past obstacles.

The day’s event will start with check in at 9 a.m., followed by a Trail Clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon and a free lunch served to registered participants. The Trail Challenge Competition will start at 1 p.m. Youths must ride in the Trail Clinic to participate in the competition. The competition will be judged according to various age groups, and prizes will be awarded. The afternoon also will include an equine packing demonstration.

This event is hosted by the Pennington County 4-H and Black Hills Back Country Horsemen of South Dakota.

