Registration open for 2021 South Dakota History Conference

Registration is now open for the 2021 History Conference of the South Dakota State Historical Society, which will be Friday and Saturday, April 23-24.
The conference will be a Zoom event. This year's theme, “South Dakota Icons,” focuses on people, places, and things in our state. Icons to be discussed include Joe Foss, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse, the Corn Palace, Mount Rushmore, artist Ada B. Caldwell, Deadwood, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, small town South Dakota, women suffragists, and Laura Ingalls Wilder.
“This is our first digital conference, and we hope to have attendees from around the nation join us to learn more about the history and heritage of South Dakota,” said Jay Smith, South Dakota State Historical Society museum director. “We chose to focus on icons, so that we could ensure a diverse array of topics for the 2021 Annual History Conference.”
The conference is an opportunity for people to become more familiar with the operations of the South Dakota State Historical Society, as well as state icons, according to Ben Jones, state historian and director of the State Historical Society.
Online registration is preferred at sdhsf.org/historyconferenceregistration.html. The conference costs $10 for State Historical Society members and $25 for non-members. Educators can earn 12 contact hours toward a certificate renewal credit at no charge.
To register by mail, send your email address and a check, payable to “SDHSF,” with “2021 History Conference” in the memo line to: 2021 History Conference, South Dakota State Historical Society, 900 Governors Dr., Pierre, SD 57501-2217.
For more information about the conference, go to history.sd.gov/aboutus/eventsanded.aspx# or contact Jay Smith at 605-773-3798 or Jay.Smith@state.sd.us. For information about becoming a State Historical Society member, contact Jeff Mammenga at 605-773-6000 or Jeff.Mammenga@state.sd.us.