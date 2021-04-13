Registration open for 2021 South Dakota History Conference

Registration is now open for the 2021 History Conference of the South Dakota State Historical Society, which will be Friday and Saturday, April 23-24.

The conference will be a Zoom event. This year's theme, “South Dakota Icons,” focuses on people, places, and things in our state. Icons to be discussed include Joe Foss, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse, the Corn Palace, Mount Rushmore, artist Ada B. Caldwell, Deadwood, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, small town South Dakota, women suffragists, and Laura Ingalls Wilder.

“This is our first digital conference, and we hope to have attendees from around the nation join us to learn more about the history and heritage of South Dakota,” said Jay Smith, South Dakota State Historical Society museum director. “We chose to focus on icons, so that we could ensure a diverse array of topics for the 2021 Annual History Conference.”

The conference is an opportunity for people to become more familiar with the operations of the South Dakota State Historical Society, as well as state icons, according to Ben Jones, state historian and director of the State Historical Society.