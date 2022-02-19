Registration open for Putt-N-Pub fundraiser in March

Registration is open now for the 2022 Black Hills Works Foundation’s Putt-N-Pub, which takes place March 12 in downtown Rapid City. This is a fundraiser to support Black Hills Works’ Community Life initiatives, including the delegation that will participate in Rapid City Storm Special Olympics.

The Black Hills Works Foundation’s Annual Putt-N-Pub combines a pub crawl and miniature golf. Teams of four compete in a mini-golf tournament where they’re challenged by holes uniquely designed by each host location. Through Feb. 28, tickets for a team of four are $120. After March 1, tickets for a team of four are $160. Tickets can be purchased at blackhillsworks.org/events.

The Black Hills Works Foundation’s Putt-N-Pub will begin at Rushmore Hotel and Suites. There are two start times offered this year, so teams can choose to start at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. The event ends at 4:00 pm. Prizes will be awarded for best score, worst score, and best costume.

While enjoying Rapid City’s local bar scene, golfers will meet Black Hills Works’ Celebrity Putters -- people supported by Black Hills Works who benefit from the Putt-N-Pub. More than 200 people supported by Black Hills Works are able to be part of the Rapid City Storm Special Olympics team because of the generosity of the Rapid City community.

