Registration open now for Strider Cup World Championships

Four-year-old Mitchell, right, and his 2-year-old sister Briana Golliher ride around the sidewalk at Storybook Island during the Strider Discovery Ride in July. Parents of young riders ages 2 to 6 can register them now for the 2023 Strider Cup World Championships in Osaka, Japan. 

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Registration is open now for the 2023 Strider Cup World Championships, which will take place May 27 and 28 in Osaka, Japan. This is the first Strider Cup World Championships to be held outside the United States.

Young riders ages 2 to 6 years old can compete on their 12- or 14-inch Strider Bikes. Strider Bikes in Rapid City is putting together a two-wheeled Team USA to represent the United States in Japan. Parents can apply to have their child be part of Team USA, or find more information, at striderbikes.com/2023-strider-cup-world-championship/.

If selected for the team, Strider will provide $1,000 sponsorships to help riders and their families cover partial travel expenses to Japan. Registration for this two-day race event will fill up quickly with hundreds of Strider Riders from across the globe. Team USA riders will receive priority registration and avoid the registration lottery for the general public.

“We are very excited for the World Championships to be held in Osaka,” said Ali Bice, Strider events specialist. “This is the first World Championship that will be held internationally and is the perfect opportunity for children to explore the world on two wheels and participate in friendly, competitive riding.”

