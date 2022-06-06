Reid Hansen tied for 2nd as weather shortens Class B boys state golf

Wall’s Reid Hansen still has a chance to decide his own fate, while other contenders will have to watch and wait Tuesday in the Class B boys state golf championship at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

Hansen, a senior, worked himself into a four-way tie for second place at 4-over par before lightning, hail and rain stopped the tournament and turned the Elks Golf Course Monday afternoon into a wet mess. Hansen completed just 12 of the first 18 holes.

The tournament was suspended for the day about an hour and a half after the lightning horn first sounded at 3:24 p.m. Action picks up again Tuesday at 8 a.m. with the hope that the remaining golfers who didn’t finish their first 18 holes can do so before the second round of forecasted storms comes in at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The scheduled 36-hole tournament will officially be cut in half.

“We’ll try to get 18 holes in,” South Dakota High School Activities Association Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma said just after explaining the scenario to the tournament coaches. “Because of the water on the course and those kinds of things, the course pro said we cannot continue on.”

Of the 20 full teams in the tournament, only Gregory had all four golfers finish 18 holes Monday. The Gorillas are currently in first place at 19-over par, one stroke ahead of Ethan and two strokes ahead of Garretson and Hamlin. Faulkton Area and Wall are tied for fifth at 24-over.

Individually, Cooper Long of Garretson leads the field at 2-over through 15 holes. Bennett Cassens of Faulkton Area and Coy Determan of Gregory are both tied at 4-over after 18 holes, while Daysen Titze of Stanley County and Hansen are also at 4-over, with Titze through 16 holes and Hansen through 12 holes.

Kody Klumb of Ethan is in sixth place with a 77, while Trey Murray of Gregory is in a six-way tie for seventh place at 6-over, although he is the only golfer to finish with a 78. Also for Gregory, Kade Stukel is in an eight-way tie for 25th place that includes teammate Eli Fogel, with an 81

Hansen got off to a strong start with a birdie on the second hole and pars on the rest of the front-nine. He did struggle in the first three holes on the back-nine and dropped two strokes back, but he liked the way he opened the tournament before the rains came.

“I knew I needed to score good on the front because it is the harder part of the course, for sure,” Hansen said. “I started well. Going into the back-nine, it has not been the best, but I will just try to keep it low.”

Long started on the back-nine and will have three holes to play — seven, eight and nine, giving Hansen an opportunity to make up some ground with three more holes to catch him.

“I just finished a par four and I have a par-5 next (13th hole),” Hansen said. “Hopefully I can birdie that and get some more birdies and come back and take the lead again. Keeping focused is the main thing and not relaxing.”

Hansen, who finished fifth as a junior in last year’s state tournament, plans to compete in golf for Mount Marty University next year. He said he really didn’t have to adjust his game when playing through the building storm, but he did notice the greens were soft and he was able to spin the ball and hold the greens better. They will likely play the same Tuesday after the added rain.

“In my earlier practice rounds, that was able to help me,” he said. “Really, my distances stayed about the same.”

Wall head coach Chad Walker said he was pleased with his team’s start as only one of his four golfers has finished in eighth grader Trevor Schultz, who tied for 46th place at 12-over. Hansen, eighth grader Emmet Dinger (tied for 18th at 8-over) and junior Jett Mohr (tied at 111th at 28-over) all remain on the course.

“We’re sitting OK, but we’re hoping Mother Nature cooperates tomorrow and we can get back out there and improve things a little bit,” he said. “I got to see all four boys play and we were struggling with some of our approach shots.

"The air is a little heavier than some thought today. A lot of kids seemed to be coming up short on par-3s and even on approach shots on par-4s. For the most part some of the kids made adjustments and started to score a little better before the rain hit.”

De Smet is tied for seventh place with Hanson at 28-over, with defending state champion Chester Area ninth at 29-over and Ipswich in 10th at 30-over.

Also locally, Hill City is 17th at 54-over.

Of the 123 golfers who are competing in the tournament, 52 have finished. Starting an hour earlier than scheduled, Soma said it should take about three hours to finish, hopefully before the next storm rolls in.

“We’re going to try to get in the remainder of those kids in tomorrow, and then we will end it once they are done,” he said. “It’s disappointing; you would like to see it go all of the way through.”

