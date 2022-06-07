Reid Hansen ties for 3rd as Gregory wins Class B boys state golf title

Gregory’s Coy Determan and Faulkton Area’s Bennett Cassens had reason to celebrate, despite rain washing out Tuesday’s second day of the Class B boys state golf tournament at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

Determan and Cassens tied for the lead after the first 18 holes of play at 76 and were declared co-medalists of the tournament, which was cut in half because of lightning and heavy rains. Tournament officials tried to make a go of it Tuesday and were only able to finish the first 18 holes, but not the tournament.

Reverting back to the first 18 holes also meant that Gregory was also able to come away with the team title with a three-player score of 235 strokes.

Determan and Cassens were steady and were in a four-way tie for second place at 4-over par before Monday’s stoppage. Garretson’s Cooper Long actually had a two-stroke lead after play was suspended, but he had three holes to finish up Tuesday morning and he dropped back to a tie for third after completing his first 18 holes.

Determan and Cassens were able to finish their 18 holes Monday and those 76s held up. Wall senior Reid Hansen, in that four-way tie for second Monday at 4-over, had six holes to play Tuesday and finished in a four-way tie for third at 77 with Kody Klumb of Ethan, Daysen Titze of Stanley County and Long.

Determan, who will play basketball at Northwestern College in Iowa next season, was an unlikely winner after struggling to stay healthy the past two years because of knee injuries. This was also his first actual season of golf because of those injuries and the 2020 season that was canceled due to COVID-19.

He was cleared to play golf earlier in the season and he made the best of it despite not actually qualifying for state individually. He was able to make the trip to Rapid City because the Gorillas qualified as a team after placing second in the Region 4B Tournament May 24 in Mitchell.

Yet, he was still confident going into the tournament.

“I only made it here because our team made it in the region,” Determan said with a big smile. “But I knew I could golf better than I did. All year I have been telling these guys that I was going to win this one.”

The key at state, Determan said, was finding the clubs that were working for him to go along with his strong putting.

“That’s what wins championships,” he said. “This was icing on the cake, this senior year.”

With the co-championship, Cassens became the first state tournament winner at Faulkton Area, while finding some redemption after losing last year’s state title by one stroke.

“Coming in I didn’t want to worry about all of that, I just wanted to worry about what I could do to hit the best shots,” said Cassens. “I really struggled Monday on the greens so I stayed on the fairway. My approach shots were good and I stayed out of trouble and stayed away from the big numbers. Bogeys, pars and birdies, that’s what I got.”

Cassens hadn’t planned on playing golf in college, but after his state title, that might all change. He’s looking to attend Mount Marty University in Yankton.

“I thought I had made a decision on not golfing, but I am starting to change my mind, especially with the way things ended here,” he said. ‘I really love this sport and I want to do some more competitiveness.”

Trey Murray of Gregory and Lane Hodges of Howard tied for seventh with a 78, while Sam Hansen of Great Plains Lutheran and Carson Pederson of Hamlin tied for ninth at 79.

The top six golfers — Determan, Cassens, Hansen, Klumb, Titze and Long — were named to the all-state team.

Gregory head coach Kaitlyn Steffen said they were hoping to golf Tuesday because they wanted to win it both days, but they will certainly take the team win after Monday’s stellar performance.

“We were improving ourselves this morning too and we were so happy to win. These boys put in so much time on the course … I’m pretty sure they live out there,” she said. “They have really worked so hard for this and I am so happy we were able to pull it off.”

Also for the Gorillas at state, Kade Stukel and Eli Fogel both were in a seven-way tie for 14th place at 81.

“We have a solid team that the competitiveness has given us our edge,” she said. “They weren’t just given their spot, they had to really earn it. The boys were ready to go. They got out there and played their game. They were going to do what they were doing all year. We had been working hard in our region and they brought it all to state.”

Garretson placed second, five strokes behind the Gorillas, at 24-over, followed by Ethan at 26-over, Wall in fourth at 28-over and Chester Area, Faulkton Area and Ipswich in a three-way tie for fifth place at 30-over.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma said it was unfortunate that they couldn’t get the full 36 holes in, but they tried. Soma said they didn’t even know if we were going to be able to go Tuesday and that changed late Monday night when they decided to give it a shot.

The weather held up in the morning but by early afternoon, lightning once again started the delay before heavy rains came. By about 3 p.m., the tournament was called off.

“The more we discussed it. coaches’ emails, communicating with different people, we thought, ‘Let’s give it a try.’ It was something we needed to do and tried to do for our kids,” he said. “The weather kept coming. There were pauses, but by the time we got everybody out it was going to happen again. We had been watching the weather, watching the lightning strikes. It just didn’t work out in our favor today.

“But we were able to get the 18 holes in which we had to do to crown state champions, although it was still disappointing that we weren’t able to get the full 36 in.”

