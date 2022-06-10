 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Reid Murray re-signs with Sabres

Sabres logo

Defenseman Reid Murray is re-signing with the Badlands Sabres, the team announced Friday afternoon.

“We’re extremely excited to announce the resigning of Reid Murray," Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Reid came to us after the showcase last season and made a contribution to our team immediately."

A native of Stuyvesant, New York, Murray split time last season between the Bay State Bobcats and the Badlands Sabres, playing a total of 32 games and recording three goals and three assists.

"He is a big body defenseman that makes playing against him very difficult," Hodge said. "We are looking for Reid to take another big step in his development and play a big part for our defensive core this upcoming season."

