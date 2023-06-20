On a Tuesday in 1978, 19-year-old Ranae Truman wore a sweatshirt and jeans and took care of inventory at a Rapid City grocery store. She thought she had an interview the next day at the Pennington County Clerk of Courts.

She was wrong.

"My dad, who was a court services officer at the time, called and said, 'You need to be here for your interview today,'" Truman said. "I think my salvation was I printed my resume."

Truman's interview was for a Deputy Clerk 1 position, a position that was to write all the traffic tickets onto a long sheet, “and it needed to be printed.”

Among flowers and farewell cards, Truman told the story over 45 years later on Thursday, June 8 — her last day as the Pennington County Clerk of Courts. She said she cried more than once earlier that morning.

"It's so bittersweet. It really is," Truman said. "It's been a great career, and I've loved it."

Truman moved up to magistrate clerk, a position she held from the early to late 1980s. In 1989, she was appointed circuit court clerk.

When the magistrate and circuit court clerk offices combined in 1990, Truman officially became the clerk of both the magistrate and circuit courts. After a hiatus from 1991 to 1996, she settled into a position she'd hold until her retirement.

"It really is amazing, and I've seen generations of families now that you've gotten to know over the years and watch how some of them have grown out of the system to where I'll see them out in the community," Truman said.

The evolutions Truman witnessed range from technology to buildings and even judges.

When she started, Truman worked at 22 Main Street, where Cornerstone Mission is now located. From there, the office moved to the Public Safety Building in 1981 before moving to its location in the Pennington County Courthouse.

"You got to know people very well, and more intimate than what we can do now just because of all the demands," Truman said.

In 1978, Pennington County's population was about 70,000, half what it is now. Record keeping — the function of the Clerk of Courts — was done on paper. Dockets were sent to Pierre and returned to the county on microfiche.

The office transitioned to electronic records in 2013 with an already-made system.

“It had a lot of pains, like with everything,” Truman said.

A year later, lawyers were no longer allowed to file anything through the mail or over-the-counter. Everything must be submitted electronically.

“I’m still a paper person,” Truman said. “I still think it is so great to have that court file to look at the paperwork itself and to be able to tab it and that type of thing. It's been hard for me to give that up, but we certainly don't miss moving files around.”

Although clerks no longer have to cart files around, Truman said the change took away the face-to-face interaction inherent with in-person filing.

“We’ve kind of lost our touch that way,” she said.

Having a personal touch is something Truman has valued throughout her career at the office, which keeps marriage records, adoption records, and all files for court cases as serious as murders and as mundane as misdemeanor traffic violations.

The nature of the work can bring frustrated people into the office who “can’t take it out on the officer or the judge,” so they turn to the staff.

“Sometimes we need to listen, to have that listening ear and not escalate the situation. I think that’s important to do,” Truman said.

The office can’t give legal advice, but can point people to resources that can help them.

“I don't expect them to go skipping down the hallway, but maybe if they walk away a little bit better or feel like they got some help or resources to use, that helps me and that's what we tried to strive to do,” Truman said.

While some people might view paperwork as an inherently boring task, Truman took the job seriously.

“People look to us when they’re doing their genealogy sometimes or old records of ancestors, and we need to make sure the record is complete and accurate,” Truman said. “Sometimes people get upset with us that we ask for amendments, but we have to do that. We’re sending people to the penitentiary or putting judgments on for a civil litigation. It can be huge amounts, and it needs to be accurate.”

Now that Truman’s time at the office has come to a close, the wife, mother of two and grandmother of five plans to focus on the life she built outside of work and enjoy things she didn’t have as much time for in the past.

“We do have a cabin north of Pierre that we go to. The girls come over from Watertown, which is closer for them, and do fishing and relaxing,” Truman said.

Aside from spending time with family, Truman plans to do more hiking in the hills and reading.

“That part I’ll enjoy, and we have some beautiful country in South Dakota,” Truman said.

One thing is for sure though — Truman enjoyed her time keeping the record.

“I think it's best to leave when the going is good, while you still enjoy it,” she said.

Amber Watkins, the civil supervisor in the office, was promoted to take over Truman’s position. Watkins has worked in the office for 11 years.