Renner Royals rally past East for Legion state title

The Renner Post 307 Royals rallied in the seventh and eighth innings and held off Sioux Falls East Post 15 6-5 to capture the South Dakota Senior A American Legion baseball title Tuesday in Brandon.

The Royals trailed East 3-0 after six innings, but scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game and three more in the eighth for a 6-3 lead.

East responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth but could get no closer.

Teegan Schlimegen, batting ninth in the Renner lineup, led the way with three hits and two RBI, while Zach Ridl, Andy Moen and Dalton Garbers all had two hits for the Royals.

Harry Hueners started and went the first 6 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs and Ridl earned the win, going 1 1/3 inning and giving two runs. Aspen Dahl got the save by getting the final out, although he gave up two unearned runs.

Ty Schafer had three hits and one RBI for East, with Ryne Hammerstrom and Aidan Beck both collecting two hits.

Schafer took the loss on the mound, giving up two hits in 2/3 of an inning. Nick Lounsbery started the game and pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and three runs. Andrew Glovich gave up one run in 2/3 of an inning and Myles Rees got one out and gave up no runs.