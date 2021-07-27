Renner Royals rally past East for Legion state title

The Renner Post 307 Royals rallied in the seventh and eighth innings and held off Sioux Falls East Post 15 6-5 to capture the South Dakota Senior A American Legion baseball title Tuesday in Brandon.
The Royals trailed East 3-0 after six innings, but scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game and three more in the eighth for a 6-3 lead.
East responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth but could get no closer.
Teegan Schlimegen, batting ninth in the Renner lineup, led the way with three hits and two RBI, while Zach Ridl, Andy Moen and Dalton Garbers all had two hits for the Royals.
Harry Hueners started and went the first 6 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs and Ridl earned the win, going 1 1/3 inning and giving two runs. Aspen Dahl got the save by getting the final out, although he gave up two unearned runs.
Ty Schafer had three hits and one RBI for East, with Ryne Hammerstrom and Aidan Beck both collecting two hits.
Schafer took the loss on the mound, giving up two hits in 2/3 of an inning. Nick Lounsbery started the game and pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and three runs. Andrew Glovich gave up one run in 2/3 of an inning and Myles Rees got one out and gave up no runs.
Renner finished 31-10 and East was 39-12.
Brookings wins Junior A state tournament
The Brookings American Legion Post 74 baseball team defeated the Sioux Falls Legion Post 15 East JVs 8-5 and 3-2 to win the Junior A American Legion state title at Hyde Stadium Tuesday in Pierre.
East was unbeaten in the tournament going into Tuesday's play and Brookings battled back to win both games and the title.
Sasquatch run past Trappers
The Spearfish Sasquatch scored the game’s final four runs and ran past the Pierre Trappers 7-2 Tuesday night in Expedition League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Field in Spearfish.
Johnny McHenry had three hits, while Charles McAdoo, Seth Surrett and Theo Hardy all had two hits, with McAdoo driving home three runs and Hardy two runs.
Nico Saldias got the win on the mound, giving up five this and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Former Post 22 player Hunter Tillery followed by getting two outs and no runs or hits, while Hayden Sylte, Reilly Kirkpatrick and Zachary Kriethe all pitched one scoreless inning.
Spearfish moved to 15-8 in the second half of the season and 36-17 overall, while Pierre fell to 6-17 and 15-37 overall. The Sasquatch return to action Wednesday night by hosting Sioux Falls at 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
The Engineer Bowl will be televised in the Denver area
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has announced a broadcast agreement with KWGN, a television station located in the Denver metropolitan area. KWGN's Colorado's Own Channel 2 will televise five RMAC football contests throughout the 2021 season, featuring six schools from around the league.
All five televised football matchups will be hosted by Colorado School of Mines and will be simultaneously broadcast on the RMAC Network. The Orediggers' televised contests include matchups against New Mexico Highlands (Sept. 11), Western Colorado (Oct. 2), South Dakota Mines (Oct. 16), Chadron State (Oct. 30) and Adams State (Nov. 13), all of which will kick off at noon MT on their respective dates.
"We are very excited to be able to televise these five games on Colorado's Own Channel 2," said RMAC Director of Strategic Communications Zack Chavez. "In addition to the RMAC Network, it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the strong football tradition that the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has to offer."
Each RMAC football contest throughout the 2021 season will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, where they will also be archived for viewer convenience. All productions on the RMAC Network will be available to viewers at no cost.
Registration set for City Rec Fall Indoor Volleyball
Registration is now underway for the Rapid City Recreation Fall Volleyball Leagues. Registration deadline is Aug.18 with the six-week league seasons beginning action at the South and West Community Gyms beginning Aug. 23.
Cost is $140 per team and includes an end-of-season tournament. Competition is divided into men's, women's, coed and reverse 4 divisions based on experience. Matches are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"Our volleyball leagues are very popular and it’s a great way to compete and to have fun,” said Matt Brandhagen of the City Recreation Department. “Our leagues are a great opportunity to stay connected with family, friends and coworkers with a sport that’s fun to play.”
Register online at https://www.rcgov.org/departments/parks-recreation.html or stop by the Swim Center. For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at 415-0226 or 394-5223 or at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org.
BHSU fall rodeo schedule announced
Black Hills State University rodeo announced its fall 2021 schedule which includes five road rodeos.
The Yellow Jackets will kick off the year with a Sept. 10-11 rodeo at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls followed by a double rodeo at Mid-Plains Community College Sept. 16-18.
BHSU will then head to Iowa Central Community College for a Sept. 24-25 rodeo before an Oct. 1-2 rodeo at Dickinson State in Dickinson, N.D.
The Yellow Jackets wrap up the fall portion of their schedule at North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D. on Oct. 15-16.