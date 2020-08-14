Rent-a-Bank scheme threatens to bring predatory lending back to South Dakota

After South Dakota voted to cap payday and car title lending rates in 2016, Maxine Broken Nose, whose family lost their vehicle to a car title lender said, “I’m glad the initiative passed, because. . .[W]e’re getting justice in a small way. . .They can’t do that to anyone else.”
However, on July 20, 2020, the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) proposed a rule that would allow national banks to ignore our 36% rate cap. The proposed rule would dismantle protections that prevent national banks from making loans at interest rates above state limits. As an economics professor and a state senator who helped organize South Dakota’s 2016 ballot measure to cap payday loan interest rates at 36%, I am dismayed by this federal government overreach. It disregards our state laws while putting our working families and our retired elders in financial jeopardy.
The OCC’s proposed rule claims that when national banks partner with local lenders, the bank is the “true lender.” This means the out-of-state bank can import their own interest rates, completely ignoring states’ usury caps—including ours, which was voted into law by 76 percent of South Dakotans. The OCC is thumbing their nose at the right of the people of South Dakota to determine our own consumer protections.
South Dakotans overwhelmingly voted to remove predatory lending in our state because we believe that loans should help our families in need, not cause them harm. And thoseharms can be considerable.
Predatory loans are designed to create debt traps that ensnare families in cycles of repeat loans. Payday loans make it harder for people to keep up with basic living expenses, so South Dakotans who take out payday loans have increased difficulty paying bills, delayed medical spending, involuntary bank account closure, higher likelihood of filing for bankruptcy, and trouble meeting their job expectations because of the financial turmoil. Families end up much worse off after getting caught in the trap and may take years to recover if they ever do.
Seventy percent of voters support a 36% cap, while most of those who oppose do so because they believe 36% is too high. And respondents who have taken out a payday loan are the biggest supporters of payday lending rate caps across demographic groups. Specifically:
- 82% of voters who have used the product support the 36% rate cap with 64% strongly supporting;
- Of those who oppose a 36% rate cap, 62% said it was because 36% interest is too high and the rate cap should be much lower.
A recent report about the aftereffects of the South Dakota rate cap shows that in the absence of payday lenders, the volume of unsecured loans and payday alternative loans made by credit unions has increased. These loans are offered at interest rates below the cap. Native Community Development Financial Institutions are also better able to help clients build credit, buy homes, and start small businesses after no longer needing to free clients from the payday lending debt trap.
We can’t let rent-a-bank schemes return payday lending debt traps back to South Dakota. As South Dakota families struggle through these unprecedented and uncertain economic times, high-cost predatory loans are more dangerous than ever. This proposed rule shows no regard for the consequences and financial realities of our working families and retirees.
To prevent this dangerous new rule from devastating South Dakotans, I hope you’ll join me in submitting a comment to the OCC by September 3. The will of the people was spoken loudly in 2016, when a bipartisan supermajority of South Dakotans voted to cap interest rates in our state. Our state motto is “under God the people rule.” It is time for the federal government to respect that motto and to put the interests of South Dakota workers, families, and retirees, above those of the predatory lenders.
Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls is the State Senator for District 15.
