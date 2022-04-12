Rep. Johnson gets tour of Cornerstone Rescue Mission

Rep. Dusty Johnson visited two facilities Monday in Rapid City that serve people experiencing homelessness. He spent time at the Pennington County Care Campus and received a full tour of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in downtown Rapid City in the afternoon. Johnson said he was seeking to learn more about resources for the homeless in the state.

“I think one of the biggest areas that our country has under-invested in has been behavioral health, and so I just have an interest in trying to figure out how are these services actually getting deployed in the community, and frankly, how can we do better,” Johnson said.

Throughout the hour-long tour, Lysa Allison, Cornerstone’s executive director, led Johnson, one of his staff members, and members of the media through the faith-based rescue mission headquarter facilities at 30 Main Street in the former City Hall building.

The shelter offers 60 emergency beds and 48 transitional housing beds utilized by former inmates who are working to reintegrate into the community. The shelter will take in up to 70 additional men who sleep on the floor when beds are full, Allison said. Several staff members are former residents of the facility.

Guests must be sober, turn in any weapons, and follow other shelter rules. The non-profit gives the people staying there 30 days to find a job, and they can stay up to 90 days total while saving money. Cornerstone also receives grants to help with security deposits and works with local landlords to find housing. They also run a separate location for women and children, the Cornerstone Thrift Store, and Cornerstone Apartments, which has 24 fully furnished family units.

With the help of local volunteers and church groups, the shelter also provides approximately 400 meals a day, Allison said. She estimated anywhere from 60% to 65% of the people who come to the shelter suffer from mental health issues and 80% to 90% struggle with addiction, something that Johnson said most Americans have been affected by in some way.

“My family has been touched by addiction in the same way that most American families have. In a very real way, I understand we’re all gonna make mistakes. Some of our mistakes are bigger than others, but I think that even after people make mistakes, this is a country where people deserve to be safe, and they deserve an opportunity at redemption,” Johnson said.

The congressman discussed the limitations of resources with Allison, who said that local shelters can be overlooked when it comes to funding and that adding more staff is a major priority of the shelter, which is run by three staff during the day and two at night.

“We do what we can to keep people safe here, and I think we do a really good job on a very limited budget with very limited staff,” Allison said.

Johnson did not point to any specific federal policy changes in the future to increase funding for shelters like Cornerstone, but he stated that he felt that state and local governments will continue to be the primary drivers of policy decisions and smaller shelters hold an important role in communities.

“To me it’s amazing how much they do with how little. There’s a bigger role for community-based providers and faith-based providers than most people realize," Johnson said. "In communities in South Dakota there are relatively small non-profits who every single day are trying to meet the needs of their clients, their guests, their stakeholders. We want to make sure we’re giving them the tools that they need to succeed.”

On Tuesday, Johnson is scheduled to host a town hall with Elevate Rapid City and visit GCC Cement to discuss workforce issues. In the afternoon, he will visit Black Hills State University to discuss free speech and finish off the afternoon at the DC Booth Fish Hatchery in Spearfish.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

