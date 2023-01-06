Rep. Johnson: House's mood more optimistic following days of Speaker votes

South Dakota's lone congressman says he's looking forward to getting the Speaker of the House vote done so they can move on to the "real work."

Dusty Johnson is serving his third term as South Dakota's House representative, with the 118th Congress the first in his tenure that the Republican party has control.

But Jan. 3 came and went without the election of a Speaker, and now, on day four — after 14 failed rounds of voting, the latest vote ending at just past 11 p.m. EST Friday — Republican Party Leader, Kevin McCarthy, has still not been elected Speaker.

It's the longest contest for speaker in 164 years.

"There's a role for Congress in helping to move this country in the right direction," Johnson told the Journal on Friday. "And until we have a speaker, we can't get members sworn in, we can't get committees formed, and we can't do the very real work on those important issues that has to get done."

The chamber is a battleground of votes and negotiations, with Rep. Johnson saying the mood has gotten "more optimistic" as the week goes on and McCarthy adds votes.

"I have been in these negotiations," he said. "I've seen the progress. We're making lots of members understand the progress that we're making, and I think today was a big day. We won over a lot of holdouts. There's, I think, a level of optimism — a sense that we can get this done — that's higher than it's been in a few days."

A California Representative, McCarthy has the support of a majority of Republicans in the chamber, but has tried — and failed — repeatedly to secure the 218 votes necessary. On Friday, during the unlucky 13th round of voting — just before the House voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. ET — McCarthy had secured just 214 votes.

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has been unanimously backed by all 212 House Democrats in each round of voting, save for the 12th, where one member was absent.

The House will resume voting Friday night following an afternoon of intense negotiations. Johnson said his position as the leader of the Reagan-conservative-styled Main Street Caucus puts him in the room during many of these talks.

"It's been rewarding to be able to speak for some pragmatic conservatives who want to make sure we get to yes," he said.

Johnson wouldn't say if he thought a decision would be reached Friday night, saying the situation is still fluid, but that he expects, given the progress of the day, a decision would be made "sooner rather than later."

Following the latest failed vote, the House rejected a vote to adjourn until Monday.