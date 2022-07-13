Rep. Phil Jensen confirms 1-year membership in Oath Keepers, 8 years ago

With two dozen members of the organization charged in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol, the Oath Keepers' former spokesman, Jason Tatenhove was a star witness for the House Jan. 6 Commission this week.

One local legislator was tied to the Oath Keepers when Rolling Stone magazine received a leaked list of Oath Keepers members last year. Republican Phil Jensen confirmed Wednesday that he did sign up for membership in 2014, but that was the extent of his membership activities.

"I wish I had a more exciting story for you," the District 33 representative said. "In 2014 I was sitting at my desk in the Senate chambers and I had read some information about the Oath Keepers. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the South Dakota Constitution and it seemed like a good group of guys to belong to."

Jensen said at the time, the membership consisted mainly of law enforcement officers, former military members and lawmakers among others. He paid a small fee online to become a member.

"I never received any literature from them, any emails, any bumper stickers, any trinkets," Jensen said. He said he never paid to continue his membership which would have lapsed in 2015.

The Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, 2021 acted as a paramilitary militia and are accused of helping plan an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to stop the legal recording of Electoral College votes by Congress. About a dozen members have been charged with seditious conspiracy due to their actions on that day and several have pleaded guilty to the charges.

Jensen said those activities aren't part of his nature. He even filed as a conscientious objector when he was drafted during the Vietnam War.

"I was drafted," Jensen said. "And I filed for conscientious objector and I was going through a process of looking for alternative service. And then Nixon cancelled the drafting power before I got established."

Jensen didn't criticize the recent actions of the group but he has said that he wants everything that happened at the Capitol that day to be revealed. He said the group in its current form is very different than the one that he signed up for eight years ago.

"I take my oath seriously and it seemed like a group I would want to belong to," Jensen said. "I never paid to renew my membership or attended any activities at all."