Abbey Steele, a 20-year-old Lakota woman who died 16 days after being found unconscious in the Pennington County Jail, died by accidental overdose of methamphetamine.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Monday following the release of a report by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

“This is a tragedy. We grieve for the family at the loss of Abbey Steele,” Sheriff Brian Mueller said in a Monday statement.

Steele was arrested Nov. 16, 2022 by the Rapid City Police Department on a felony bench warrant related to meth use and three misdemeanor bench warrants, according to the sheriff's office. RCPD said there were no indications that she needed medical attention at the time of her arrest.

Six hours after she was booked into the jail, she "presented with medical symptoms" before an ambulance took her to the hospital. Steele died on Dec. 2, 2022.

Paperwork filed in Pennington County Court released Steele on her own recognizance on Nov. 16. The document states Steele was "not conscious due to medical reasons" and the space for her signature was left blank.

The sheriff's office said they received the final reports from DCI last week regarding Steele's death. Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told the Journal last week the sheriff's office was waiting to speak with Steele's family before releasing the results of the investigation.

In the email sent to the media on Monday announcing the manner and cause of Steele's death, the sheriff's office added that the medical team at the jail "noticed symptoms consistent with a drug interaction later that evening" before she was transported to the hospital.

Steele's family and the community mourned for her at a candlelight vigil outside the jail in a matter of days after her death.

The summary report by DCI has not been publicly released. The sheriff's office said the report would need to come from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, which oversees DCI.

Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the attorney general, said Monday he is not sure what will be released to the public regarding the investigation.