July 26, 1988, was both a day of great personal joy and the day which marked the beginning of a week of great peril for Rapid City.
It was 30 years ago today that an arsonist triggered one of the most destructive wildfires in city history. The Westberry Trails Fire certainly wasn’t the largest fire ever recorded in the Black Hills, scorching a relatively small 3,840 acres. But the weeklong blaze consumed 15 homes, two mobile homes, 40 outbuildings, and 42 vehicles in and around the Westberry Trails Subdivision off of Nemo Road just west of Rapid City.
About the time that an unknown person or persons — no arrests have ever been made — apparently tossed a crude incendiary device in tinder-dry grass along Nemo Road, my wife, Deb, and I were at Rapid City Regional Hospital, readying for the birth of our first child.
We had found out the day before that our unborn son insisted on coming into the world feet first, a breech birth that would require surgery. “Be at the hospital at 10 a.m. tomorrow,” our doctor had told us. “You’re going to have a baby.”
Aaron Robert Holland was born by Caesarean section that morning. Finally stepping out of the hospital, I can remember seeing a huge column of dark gray smoke erupting from the city’s west side.
I went home to call family with our good news and also called the Journal office to ask about the bad. I was a staff photographer at that time and asked if I needed to come in that day.
“I think we’re OK today,” said editor Ron Bender. “But I’m sure we’ll need you tomorrow.”
That year, 1988, was one of the worst years in history for wildfires. Extended drought conditions and hot summer temperatures had made epic wildfires all too common.
Hundreds of thousands of acres burned in Yellowstone National Park, and Black Hills residents had their own fires to worry about. The Galena Fire in June blackened 16,788 acres in Custer State Park and had threatened Keystone and Mount Rushmore.
Local residents and firefighters had little time to catch their collective breath before the Westberry Trails Fire. Some neighborhoods in west Rapid City were evacuated as a precaution. Our neighborhood in the Pierre Street area off of West Chicago Street would have been the next to go, if the fire had come much closer.
Firefighters worked 24- and 36-hour shifts, battling wind-driven flames from the decks of homes. Ultimately, their effort saved more than 400 homes from destruction.
I remember helping to cover the fire by day and then heading to the hospital to see Deb and Aaron after work, sometimes late at night. The maternity ward staff was nice enough to allow me in often smelling heavily of smoke.
The Westberry Trails fire became more expensive than the 1959 Deadwood Fire, which had also consumed seven homes and more than 60 outbuildings. Private-property losses totaled $1.8 million, and the cost of putting out the fire was more than $1.5 million.
Luckily, no lives were lost, and the subdivision was able to rebuild.
We’ll always remember that week for the personal connection.
Happy 30th birthday, Aaron.