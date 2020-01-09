Representative questions school bond issue

Frye-Mueller also points out that the bond issue contains a provision that would give the board the right to increase taxes at any time during the 25-year payoff period without a vote of the people.

"You projected a mill levy at the lowest levy at 85 cents, but in here it says, the property tax rate can be increased at any time by a simple majority vote of the then-current Rapid City School District Board of Education," she said. "The very next time you meet, you could raise it to the highest levy. You know if you have it in there, you are probably planning on doing it."

Director of Business and Support Services for RCAS Coy Sasse said it is not the intention of the school district to increase taxes. He said the way the bond was funded was to keep property taxes as low as possible while still repaying the bonds.