Representative questions school bond issue

An overflow crowd attended Monday night's Rapid City Area Schools board meeting. One of those was state Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, who brought her concerns about the upcoming $190 million bond issue that goes to voters on Feb. 25.
She takes issue with what she calls "voter suppression" — which she attributes to polling places moving from schools and the decision to hold a special election.
"The school board is silencing the voices who voted them in," Frye-Mueller said Thursday. "If they have had problems for years, a couple more months would not have mattered." She said the election will cost about $67,000 more than if the district had not chosen a special election date.
School Board President Mike Roesler recently said the school board "determined which buildings are suitable for use as polls and which ones are not" due to "safety concerns and better voter access and parking."
Frye-Mueller also questions whether the board is using taxpayer money to influence the election unlawfully. She points to rcasfuture.org and a postcard mailed by the district. She believes those informational pieces cross the line between providing information about the bond and advocating for its passage.
State law prevents public funds from being used to promote bond issues or candidates in elections. The school district sent postcards and created the website under a provision in the law that states: "This section does not prohibit the state, its agencies, or the governing body of any political subdivision of the state from presenting factual information solely for the purpose of educating the voters on a ballot question."
Frye-Mueller also points out that the bond issue contains a provision that would give the board the right to increase taxes at any time during the 25-year payoff period without a vote of the people.
"You projected a mill levy at the lowest levy at 85 cents, but in here it says, the property tax rate can be increased at any time by a simple majority vote of the then-current Rapid City School District Board of Education," she said. "The very next time you meet, you could raise it to the highest levy. You know if you have it in there, you are probably planning on doing it."
Director of Business and Support Services for RCAS Coy Sasse said it is not the intention of the school district to increase taxes. He said the way the bond was funded was to keep property taxes as low as possible while still repaying the bonds.
"The structure of the proposed bond is a complicated subject and the district has put a tremendous amount of time and thought into structuring this bond to be able to meet its most pressing facility needs while minimizing the impact on its taxpayers," Sasse said. "The district used a conservative valuation increase in the financial projections for the debt service to ensure the obligations could be met on a yearly basis. However, in the unlikely event that the valuation increase of the district would not cover the increase in the debt service payments for a given year, the district’s plan would be to supplement that coverage with capital outlay dollars."
The bond repayment schedule assumes a 4.5 percent growth in total property valuation each year. That growth would help keep the mill levy at the current level.
Sasse said the current capital outlay budget for this year for RCAS was about $25.6 million. According to Sasse, the current capital outlay fund is spent this way:
- $5 million goes to instructional support, which includes computer leases for student and teachers, textbooks and other curriculum-related materials.
- $8.7 million goes to support services, which would include large equipment purchases for school programs, technology infrastructure, technology purchases for support service personnel, buses and vehicles, land and facilities acquisitions, and large-scale building and improvement projects.
- $6.2 million goes to service current debt.
- $172,000 is for equipment purchases for extracurricular programs.
- $5.4 million is earmarked as an operating transfer for the general fund.
Sasse said those funds could be used to fill gaps in future years of the bond's life if the valuation growth doesn't keep pace with projections.
"Total principal and interest payments begin around $8 million and incrementally increase to around $18 million by the end of the debt-service period," he said. "Utilizing this type of repayment structure, as opposed to a more traditional amortization structure, allows the district to utilize a lower levy amount and, therefore, lessen the burden on taxpayers. Under the assumed structure the district used to evaluate the bond, the $.85 levy was the 'break-even' point in the debt service analysis."