Reptile Gardens to reopen on June 15

Reptile Gardens plans to cautiously reopen on June 15 to welcome locals and tourists.
The staff at the popular attraction has put a range of safety measures in place as numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pennington County and statewide. Reptile Gardens will curtail some of its usual amenities, but visitors can still count on “a memorable, great experience,” John Brockelsby, who handles public relations for Reptile Gardens, said Monday.
“With the way the phone’s been ringing off the hook, I think we’re going to have quite a few people,” he said. “We are so excited to see everybody and give them first-class entertainment.”
Hours will be reduced to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and admission will be spring rates, which are about 25% lower than typical summer rates, Brockelsby said. A receipt-free credit card system has been added and a new touchless season pass is being introduced, too.
“For our locals, season passes are such a huge thing,” Brockelsby said. “What we’re going to try is … people can take a selfie with Shelly the tortoise on their phone camera and that selfie will serve as their season pass, so when they come in next time they just have to show the picture.”
Reptile Gardens will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized each morning before opening, and the park now has about 28 hand sanitizer stations throughout. Staff will be wearing masks, although masks will not be required for visitors.
“An awful lot of our job is to make sure we have our staff protected as much as possible,” Brockelsby said.
The park is suspending outdoor shows, though many outdoor attractions will be open. Social distancing will be encouraged.
“We’re recommending social distancing of one komodo dragon between people, which is 8 feet,” Brockelsby said.
Visitors can pet the tortoises, hear presentations about parrots and birds of prey, watch the prairie dogs and more. Alligators will be out, and there may be opportunities to pet baby alligators, he said.
This week, eight staff members are planting hundreds of flowers grown for Reptile Gardens by Jolly Lane Greenhouse.
“It looks spectacular. That’s one thing we’re not cutting back on in any way,” Brockelsby said. “It’s easy for people to wander and see it.”
Ultimately, reopening Reptile Gardens will be a fluid situation, he said, and safety measures or attractions may be adapted as needed.
“We are set to mix things up on a daily basis if it’s called for,” Brockelsby said. “Our very creative staff is coming up with ideas almost daily. (This season) will be worthy of Reptile Gardens’ reputation.”
