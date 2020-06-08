Reptile Gardens to reopen on June 15

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Reptile Gardens plans to cautiously reopen on June 15 to welcome locals and tourists.

The staff at the popular attraction has put a range of safety measures in place as numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pennington County and statewide. Reptile Gardens will curtail some of its usual amenities, but visitors can still count on “a memorable, great experience,” John Brockelsby, who handles public relations for Reptile Gardens, said Monday.

“With the way the phone’s been ringing off the hook, I think we’re going to have quite a few people,” he said. “We are so excited to see everybody and give them first-class entertainment.”

Hours will be reduced to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and admission will be spring rates, which are about 25% lower than typical summer rates, Brockelsby said. A receipt-free credit card system has been added and a new touchless season pass is being introduced, too.

“For our locals, season passes are such a huge thing,” Brockelsby said. “What we’re going to try is … people can take a selfie with Shelly the tortoise on their phone camera and that selfie will serve as their season pass, so when they come in next time they just have to show the picture.”