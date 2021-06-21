Research project uses tiny trackers to improve South Dakota salmon fishing

Once the tagged salmon are released, their movements are monitored by underwater receivers that are continuously “listening” for the fish or by boat using a hydrophone that picks up the signals. By tracking the fish in real time, the researchers can determine where the salmon go and what types of habitat they prefer.

“This gives us a whole new look at what happens to these fish following stocking,” said Wuellner, who holds a doctorate in wildlife and fisheries science from South Dakota State.

Historically, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has relied on coded wire tags that didn’t provide any information until the fish were recaptured, either by anglers or by state officials collecting eggs each fall.

“That’s the drawback of the coded wire tags. We put those tags in when they’re a juvenile and we never see those fish again until three to four years later,” Gravenhof said. “There’s a big gap in there when we don’t know what those fish are doing. With acoustic tags, we can see what happens to these fish immediately after they’re in the water.”