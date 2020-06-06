Residents threaten to close Higgins Gulch Road if county won't perform maintenance

Mile two HGR residents met with the commissioners again in February where they strictly focused on the easement agreement filed with Lawrence County, Book 342 Pages 265 and 266. In this document, it clearly states that Lawrence County is responsible for “constructing and maintaining” that portion of the road. An interesting note is that Book 342 Page 269 has the same easement agreement for the first mile of HGR and Lawrence County has been maintaining it for over 25 years, but the commissioners rejected accepting the easement for the second mile. From the Feb 11 minutes: “Deibert noted that there is no resolution passed by the County accepting the portion of Higgins’ Gulch Road under discussion as part of the County highway system, and further no evidence of intent by the County to add the portion of road to its system.” Thus, it appears Lawrence County does not accept the easement agreement nor does it intend to comply with the terms of the easement by “constructing and maintaining” this portion of the road. Additionally, there still remains a county road sign stating “County Maintenance Ends” at the beginning of mile 2 HGR.