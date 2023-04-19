In 1969, five professors from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology sat on a patio, shared a jug of wine and sparked an idea — an engineering consulting firm that would give local professionals and students opportunities to thrive in South Dakota.

Since its inception over half a century ago, the Rapid City-based startup has been at the forefront of innovation and is continuously growing. As the company celebrates its 54th year in business, they're breaking ground into an $8 million office expansion project that will grow the corporate headquarters to 70,000 square feet and workforce by about 30.

For RESPEC, the expansion represents the company’s commitment to carving out a legacy of success and growth for the Rapid City community. Rapid City is RESPEC’s home and the business reflects the culture of passion, accountability and teamwork found in the hearts of Rapid City’s residents.

“RESPEC’s connection with the Rapid City community runs over 50 years deep,” CEO Todd Kenner said. “Through this latest expansion, we are reinforcing our unwavering commitment to be a part of the local leadership for many years to come.”

The Rapid City expansion is the latest move in RESPEC’s plan to double its local presence to 200 employees. From the moment the five professors envisioned the company, Mines has been — and will continue to be — a talent pipeline essential to RESPEC’s success.

According to RESPEC, its technical service offerings have evolved and diversified. Local professionals can build careers in various areas, from renewable energy, underground energy storage, infrastructure design, integrated water resource management and data science — all while living in the beautiful Black Hills.

RESPEC says its reach extends far beyond the Black Hills, and the building expansion represents a microcosm of how much it has grown. In the last 10 years it's grown from three offices and $25 million in annual revenue to 29 offices and $105 million. Located in cities from Fairbanks, Alaska to Fort Myers, Florida, the company serves clients all over the United States and the world. In 2022, RESPEC said they worked in 40 states and 28 different countries while being completely employee-owned.

With continued growth and dedication to its employees, community and clients, RESPEC is well-positioned for continued success and is committed to remain a part of Rapid City’s legacy.