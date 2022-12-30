RESPECT Act repeals 11 'onerous and really racist policies' targeting Native Americans

Almost a dozen outdated laws that gave the federal government the ability to discriminate against and control Native Americans were repealed on Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the RESPECT (Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes) Act.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., began work on the act in 2015, first introducing it to Congress in 2016. It repeals precisely 11 laws that Rounds described as "onerous and really racist policies." Members of his staff who are also tribal members helped in selecting the laws, Rounds said Thursday.

"It's a small step, but it's symbolically one that recognizes the damage that these laws did," Rounds said.

Among the 11 laws were the bedrock giving the federal government the power to run "Indian Reform Schools" and withhold rations from Indigenous families unwilling to send their children to the school.

A recent Interior Department report found that at least 500 died at the boarding schools that were designed to assimilate Native Americans into white society and prevent them from speaking their own languages and practicing their cultural traditions and religious beliefs.

Approximately 400 of the schools operated for 150 years across the U.S., starting in the early 19th century. The death records came from only about 20 of those schools. The department expects the number of the dead to increase with more research.

"We supposedly knew better than they did what was good for their kids," Rounds said.

Other laws the RESPECT Act struck out include a code that allowed the president to repeal treaties with tribes that were "in actual hostility to the United States."

Another law required agents tasked with distributing supplies to tribes to require "all able-bodied male Indians between the ages of 18 and 45 to perform service upon the reservation, for the benefit of themselves or of the tribe." Goods would be withheld from chiefs who violated treaty stipulations under another statute.

Rounds said the bill is a good step in the right direction of acknowledging the past and making improvements for the future. The RESPECT Act went through with the support of the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association, the National Congress of American Indians and various tribes.

"Everything seems to work together a lot better if different groups respect one another, and so this is one way in which we basically go back in and say, look, we recognize these laws were bad in the first place," Rounds said. "They were racist in nature, and it's time that we put in the effort to actually repeal them from our federal code."

Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Councilman Christian Skunk expressed his support for the act in a statement.

“The RESPECT Act will ensure going forward the relationship between tribes and the federal government is mended. We know it’s impossible to change the past, but we can choose how we proceed and the RESPECT Act is a step in the right direction," he said.

NCAI President Fawn Sharp said that the NCAI applauded the passage of the act, noting that Congress has passed "destructive and oppressive laws that by design diminished tribal sovereignty and our political standing of equity and parity with the federal government."

Sharp said the legislation is a step in a very long journey towards achieving a real, just, and meaningful government-to-government relationship between sovereign tribal nations and the United States.

The next step is the federal government consulting tribes when it makes decisions that will significantly impact them, Rounds noted.

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., introduced the Requirements, Expectations, and Standard Procedures for Effective Consultation with Tribes Act — also called the RESPECT Act — in May.

The acts lays out procedures for consultation and coordination by federal agencies with tribal governments regarding actions that impact tribal lands and interests to ensure that that meaningful tribal input is an integral part of the federal decision-making process, according to the bill description.

"I think that's what our tribal members want is to be respected and to be consulted with when it comes to talking about policy that impacts tribes and tribal members," Rounds said.