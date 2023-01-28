Respect keeps the Sutton family tradition going

The Sutton family has lived and breathed the rodeo business for nearly six generations, and while family is an important part of who they are, the Suttons have kept the family business alive for almost a century with respect and having a common goal.

"'Good coaches' is what I always say, and that's usually the generation ahead of us," said Steve Sutton, co-owner of Sutton Rodeo, which has brought its production to Rapid City since 1978. "They've all had a great work ethic, and that's very important."

Rodeo Rapid City is the rodeo portion of the Black Hills Stock & Rodeo, the second largest event in the state of South Dakota following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Over 300,000 people attended the stock show and rodeo last year.

The family's rodeo tradition started in 1926 on the family's ranch when Edwin Sutton began producing his own rodeos alongside his family in Sully County. Now, Steve and his father Jim are co-owners and the rodeo has garnered a number of accolades.

It's been nominated 20 times as one of the Top Five Large Indoor Rodeos of the Year, with four title wins, including in 2020 and 2021. The rodeo is known for award-winning PRCA events including Bucking Stock of the Year.

Steve's grandfather, James Sutton, Sr., was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1982 as a stock contractor.

Other family members hold their own awards as well. Steve was a NFR pickup man in three decades — including 1978, 1981, 1986, 1993 and 1995. Steve has been a PRCA member since 1976, and became a stock contractor in 1982. In 2010, he was inducted into the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center as "Present Cowboy Great."

Steve's wife, Kim, is a seven-time WNFR timer, and she helps the company with timing, publicity and marketing.

"That sounds better than gopher, don't you think?" she asked. Lightheartedly.

Steve and Kim met, fittingly, at the rodeo in Rapid City in 1978.

"A rodeo I was competing in and he was just coming to watch," Kim said. "I should have figured out that'd be my life. If we weren't putting a rodeo on, we would be at a rodeo."

The two attended South Dakota State University and eventually married and had three children: Amy, Brent and Brice. The three kids have pursued college degrees in animal science or business at SDSU, following in their parents' footsteps.

"We literally grew up doing this every single day, every week, all year round. It's all we really know, and so we've been integrated and part of it from the get go," Amy said. "As soon as you can walk, you have a role."

Amy, a three time WNFR timer herself, specializes in logistics. She is tasked with the production element of the rodeo, finances, office management, and booking acts and shows. She also takes care of the rodeo queens who attend the rodeo and books outings for them outside of the show. She said 17 rodeo queens are coming to the rodeo, and there are about 25 state queens on average.

"They could go anywhere they want to go in the country, but they come to Rapid City because they know that they're going to have a really good experience here," Amy said.

Brice manages the livestock element of the rodeo, and Brent is a pickup man. A pickup man's job is to make sure the cowboy gets safely off of the animal and the animal makes it out of the arena safely.

"If you go to a rodeo and you didn't recognize that there was a pickup man in the arena, he did his job right," Steve said.

Brent started his career as a pickup man in 2004 and became a PRCA contestant in 2007. He has worked as an NFR assistant chute boss for nearly a decade.

Brice and his wife Alyssa are expecting a baby in March to join their three-year-old daughter, Stella, and their six-year-old daughter, Ruby — the namesake of Brice's favorite bucking horse.

Amy and her husband Steven have a 10-year-old boy named Shaden and a five-year-old girl named Shally. The newest addition to the family is Brent's four-week-old son.

"Shaden sings the anthem. He started singing it when he was two, but all the kids are in the openings, or wherever we can use the sixth generation," Kim said.

There's a folk wisdom to never go into business with family, but it seems to work for the Suttons, who have all stayed squarely within the rodeo business.

Amy said the family has a lot of respect for each other and all share common values and a common goal of wanting to produce good family entertainment. Watching the generations ahead of her has only nurtured that respect.

"I got to work with my grandparents a lot, and obviously my parents the entire time. They're very well respected in our industry and they've done a lot right," Amy said. "A lot of what we do today still is based very closely to what they've established and started with, we just try to make it a little better."

That end goal always overcomes whatever issue is at hand, Kim said. For example, Steve will defer to Amy on points of technology because that's her strength and not his.

Steve recognizes the value of his children and that any one of them could have left the family business and probably get paid more elsewhere, but as of now, it doesn't look like anyone is planning to leave.

"They say nobody can make it past the third (generation), and then I say, we're trying. We've got the sixth generation still thinking about being in it."