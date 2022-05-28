Results from the final day of the State Track & Field Meet

State Track and Field
Howard Wood Field, Sioux Falls
Saturday
Class AA
Girls
Team Scores – 1. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 119.5; 2. Brandon Valley, 106; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 93; 4. Rapid City Stevens, 77; 5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 56.5.
Individual
100 – 1. Isabel Peterson, SFR, 12.27; 2. Soraya Espino, SFR, 12.55; 3. Lauren Merkley, SFL, 12.57; 4. Meghan Walker, BV, 12.58; 5. Matayah Yellow Mule, RCC, 12.68.
People are also reading…
200 – 1. Isabel Peterson, SFR, 25.59; Meghan Walker, BV, 25.67; 3. Lauren Merkley, SFL, 25.83; 4. Soraya Espino, SFR, 26.36; 5. Madison Pederson, BV, 26.46.
400 – 1. Shae Rumsey, Yan, 56.30; 2. Soraya Espino, SFR, 57.26; 3. Mia Wentzy, BV, 57.37; 4. Meghan Walker, BV, 57.91; 5. Annika Gordon, Yan, 58.55.
1600 – 1. Alea Hardie, SFO, 4:45.33; 2. Libby Castelli, SFO, 4:57.06; 3. Ali Bainbridge, SFL, 4:58.33; 4. Hailey Uhre, RCS, 5:04.61; 5. Brionna Holso, RCS, 5:06.62.
100 Hurdles – 1. Baylee Van Zee, RCS, 15.42; 2. Myah Morris, Wat, 15.43; 3. Dymond Nave, SFL, 15.44; 4. Claire Fierro, RCS, 15.75; 5. Nyariek Kur, SFW, 15.75.
300 Hurdles - Audrey Meyer, SFO, 46.06; 2. Tierney Faulk, Yan, 46.71; 3. Lauren Hruby, Har, 46.93; 4. Anna Hoffman, Spear, 47.23; 5. Dymond Nave, SFL, 47.61.
4x100 Relay – Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 48.96; 2. Rapid City Central, 49.08; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 49.38; 4. Brookings, 50.12; 5. Rapid City Stevens, 50.13.
4x200 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 1:43.86; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:44.74; 3. Rapid City Stevens, 1:45.79; 4. Sturgis, 1:45.83; 5. Brookings, 1:46.06.
4x400 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 3:58.27; 2. Yankton, 4:00.57; 3. Spearfish, 4:03.04; 4. Rapid City Stevens, 4:04.12; 5. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 4:10.19.
1600 Medley – 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 4:10.69; 2. Sturgis, 4:14.67; 3. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 4:14.93; 4. Brandon Valley, 4:19.42; 5. Brookings, 4:21.58.
High Jump – 1. Jayaunna Stroh, BV, 5-05; 2. Avery Kirk, Spear, 5-04; 3. Nancy Peter, SFJ, 5-02; 3. Tayla Dobrenski, Brook, 5-02; 5. Cadence Nuttbrock, SFJ, 5-02.
Boys
Team Scores – 1. Harrisburg, 94; 2. Rapid City Stevens, 90; 3. Brandon Valley, 89; 4. Aberdeen Central, 82; 5. Spearfish, 62.
Individual Results
100 – 1. Jaden Guthmiller, Spear, 10.91; 2. Tim Bishop. Har, 11.11; 3. Austin Gobel, Yan, 11.19; 4. Jaden Supurgeci, Yan, 11.27; 5. Julian Scott, RCS, 11.35.
200 – 1. Jaden Guthmiller, Spear, 22.26; Tim Bishop, Har, 22.33; 3. Julian Watson, BV, 22.58; 4. Ben Stratman, Har, 22.74; 5. Tucker Putzier, Pie, 22.83.
400 – 1. Ben Stratman, Har, 49.13; 2. Matt Goehring, SFR, 50.24; 3. Julian Watson, BV, 50.53; 4. Drew Salfrank, AC, 50.57; 5. Drason Craig, Spear, 50.59.
1600 – 1. Simeon Birnbaum, RCS, 4:15.85; 2. Josh Martin, AC, 4:17.08; 3. Keenan Urdiales, Spear, 4:18.25; 4. Alex Otten, RCS, 4:27.36; 5. Parker Fitzgerald, Har, 4:27.39.
110 Hurdles – 1. Aidan Hedderman, Stur, 15.13; 2. Tanner Lunders, RCS, 15.29; 3. Jeremiah Donahoe, BV, 15.52; 4. Collin Dingsor, Wat, 15.51; 5. Vaughn Brown, SFR, 15.69.
300 Hurdles - Aiden Heimann, AC, 39.96; 2. Tanner Lunders, RCS, 40.16; 3. Collin Dingsor, Wat, 40.58; 4. Jack Merkwan, Pie, 40.63; 5. Gabe Currier, SFR, 41.52.
4x100 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 42.75; 2. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 42.91; 3. Rapid City Central, 43.16; 4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 43.16; 5. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 43.49.
4x200 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 1:28.27; 2. Harrisburg, 1:29.17; 3. Yankton, 1:29.66; 4. Rapid City Central, 1:29.70; 5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:30.35.
1600 Medley – 1. Rapid City Stevens, 3:32.00; 2. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 3:34.55; 3. Brandon Valley, 3:34.85; 4. Spearfish, 3:34.87; 5. Sioux Falls Washington, 3:37.22.
Javelin Throw – 1. Carson Barnett, Har, 173-09; 2. Brayden Cline, BV, 165-11; 3. Cole Holden, Wat, 162-00; 4. Damon Roggenbuck, SFR, 156-04; 5. Garret Hoffman, SFW, 156-03.
Class A
Girls
Team Scores – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 101.5; 2. Custer, 83; 3. West Central, 64; 4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 48; 5. Dakota Valley, 42.5.
Individual Results
100 – 1. Lexi Even, Park, 12.58; 2. Emma Goehring, WC, 12.73; 3. Silja Gunderson, DV, 12.78; 4. Jordyn Larsen, Cus, 12.81; 5. Emma Buys, SFC, 13.03.
200 – 1. Lexi Even, Par, 25.55; 2. Berkeley Engelland, MVP, 25.59; 3. Jordyn Larsen, Cus, 26.45; 4. Silja Gunderson, DV, 26.66; 5. Emma Buys, SFC, 26.87.
400 – 1. Berkeley Engelland, MVP, 56.20; 2. Anna Vyn, SFC, 58.26; 3. Josey Wahlstrom, Cus, 59.95; 4. Kylee Fiddelke, DR, 1:00.80; 5. Keelie Kuil, Win, 1:00.82.
100 Hurdles – 1. Silja Gunderson, DV, 15.42; 2. Lily Ranschau, Gar, 15.85; 3. Adison Renkly, SV, 16.03; 4. Fallan Lundstrom, Can, 16.09; 5. Brandy Pulse, MCM, 16.10.
300 Hurdles – 1. Brandy Pulse, MCM, 46.09; 2. Sidney Oostra, SFC, 47.65; 3. Ashlan Blount, RC, 48.05; 4. Lauren McDermott, EPJ, 48.36; 5. Reagan Rus, MVP, 48.46.
4x100 Relay – 1. West Central, 49.51; 2. Parker, 49.91; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 49.96; 4. Beresford, 50.75; 5. Belle Fourche, 51.57.
4x200 Relay – 1. West Central, 1:42.91; 2. Parker, 1:44.06; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:46.06; 4. Winner, 1:47.66; 5. Hill City, 1:48.23.
4x400 Relay – 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 4:06.35; 2. Custer, 4:06.59; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:07.01; 4. Vermillion, 4:12.67; 5. Lennox, 4:12.70.
1600 Medley – 1. Lennox, 4:17.88; 2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:19.10; 3. Mobridge-Pollock, 4:21.70; 4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 4:22.06; 5. Ethan/Parkston, 4:23.65.
Boys
Team Scores – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 125; 2. Milbank, 66; 3. Custer, 59; 4. Belle Fourche, 47; 5. Lennox, 41.
Individual Results
100 – 1. Blake Boyster, Cus, 11.04; 2. Aiden Giffin, BF, 11.11; 3. Josiah Adams, SFC, 11.16; 4. Carter VanDonge, SFC, 11.35; 5. Layton Johnson, WC, 11.36.
200 – 1. Blake Boyster, Cus, 22.51; 2. Aiden Giffin, BF, 22.67; 3. Josiah Adams, SFC, 22.83; 4. Jade Anstine, DR, 23.04; 5. Layton Johnson, WC, 23.22.
400 – 1. Blake Boyster, Cus, 49.44; 2. Noah Schroder, SFC, 50.66; 3. James Pierce, LD, 50.67; 4. Steven Christion, Len, 50.99; 5. Isaac Davelaar, SFC, 51.29.
110 Hurdles – 1. Aaron Monk, Win, 15.08: 2. Michael Beyer, TV, 15.16; 3. Josiah Adams, SFC, 15.60; 4. Layne Kuper, Len, 15.61; 5. Reece Risseeuw, MVP, 15.62.
300 Hurdles – 1. Josiah Adams, SFC, 40.06; 2. Michael Beyer, Tri-Valley, 40.37; 3. Isaac Jaacks, ELB, 40.81; 4. Austin Strasser, Len, 41.48; 5. Layne Kuper, Len, 41.57.
4x100 Relay – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 43.51; 2. West Central, 43.84; 3. Tri-Valley, 44.14; 4. Madison, 44.45; 5. Dakota Valley, 44.73.
4x200 Relay – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:30.20; 2. West Central, 1:30.97; 3. Tri-Valley, 1:31.18; 4. Webster Area, 1:33.00; 5. Flandreau, 1:33.27.
4x400 Relay – 1. Milbank, 3:26.08; 2. West Central, 3:29.59; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:29.74; 4. Deubrook Area, 3:31.10; 5. Hamlin, 3:34.22.
1600 Medley – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:38.74; 2. Winner, 3:40.19; 3. Beresford, 3:43.60; 4. Deubrook Area, 3:44.31; 5. Deuel, 3:45.70.
Class B
Girls
Team Scores – 1. Colman-Egan, 99; 2. Northwestern, 48; 3. Potter County, 39; 4. Chester Area, 37; 5. Kimball/White Lake, 35.
Individual Results
100 – 1. Daniela Lee, CE, 12.51; 2. Melanie Calmus, How, 12.80; 3. Jessica Boekelheide, NW, 12.91; 4. Mackenzie Everson, Cas, 13.05; 5. Briana DeGroot, PG, 13.10.
200 – 1. Jovi Wolf, CA, 22.24; 2. Ty Kadlec, Ips, 22.66; 3. Kade Stukel, Greg, 23.03; 4. Stratton Eppard, CA, 23.31; 5. Thackary Hansen, ID, 23.51.
400 – 1. Reese Luze, CE, 58.40; 2. Emma Marshall, IW, 58.65; 3. Dannika Kaup, PC, 1:00.38; 4. Melanie Calmus, How, 1:00.79; 5. Mackenzie Everson, Cas, 1:01.22.
100 Hurdles – 1. Mackenzie Hemmer, CE, 15.68; 2. Skyler Volmer, Lym, 15.88; 3. Rylee Peters, Free, 15.94; 4. Ashton Massey, Menno, 16.55; 5. Piper Hanson, Burke, 16.58.
300 Hurdles – 1. Morgan Peterson, Edge, 46.79; 2. Portia Wiebers, NU, 47.33; 3. Rylee Peters, Free, 47.72; 4. Jacy Wolf, CA, 47.74; 5. Ashton Massey, Menno, 48.33.
4x100 Relay – 1. Colman-Egan, 51.21; 2. Platte-Geddes, 51.84; 3. Miller, 52.14; 4. Aberdeen Christian, 52.19; 5. Northwestern, 52.35.
4x200 Relay – 1. Colman-Egan, 1:48.96; 2. Alcester-Hudson, 1:50.69; 3. Wall, 1:50.96; 4. Platte-Geddes, 1:51.06; 5. Kimball/White Lake, 1:51.33.
4x400 Relay – 1. Frederick Area, 3:29.09; 2. Castlewood, 3:33.83; 3. Aberdeen Roncalli, 3:35.30; 4. Faulkton Area, 3:36.29; 5. Philip, 3:37.39.
1600 Medley – 1. Kimball/White Lake, 4:18.58; 2. Chester Area, 4:18.69; 3. Potter County, 4:24.42; 4. Irene-Wakonda, 4:29.19; 5. Freeman Academy/Marion, 4:29.33.
Boys
Team Scores – 1. Chester Area, 86; 2. Ipswich, 45; 3. Freeman Academy/Marion, 42; 4. Gregory, 36; 5. Castlewood, 34.
Individual Results
100 – 1. Ty Kadlec, Ips, 11.04; 2. Jovi Wolf, CA, 11.05; 3. George Johnson, VH, 11.19; 4. Kade Stukel, Greg, 11.26; 5. Thackary Hansen, ID, 11.51.
200 – 1. Jovi Wolf, CA, 22.24; 2. Ty Kadlec, Ips, 22.66; 3. Kade Stukel, Greg, 23.03; 4. Stratton Eppard, CA, 23.31; 5. Thackary Hansen, ID, 23.51.
400 – 1. Jovi Wolf, CA, 50.35; 2. Jaron Tharaldsen, Cas, 51.85; 3. Stratton Eppard, CA, 51.97; 4. Grady Aasby, HH, 52.27; 5. Braden Peterson, Edge, 52.42.
110 Hurdles – 1. Ryan Benson, CA, 15.06; 2. Luke Campbell, VH, 16.04; 3. Andrew Gustad, GV, 16.09; 4. Dawson Munkvold, Free, 16.23; 5. Taron Serr, Burke, 16.41.
300 Hurdles – 1. Ryan Benson, CA, 40.21; 2. Tanner Miller, Lem, 42.70; 3. Dashel Spurrell, IW, 42.71; 4. Andrew Gustad, GV, 42.86; 5. TJ Salmen, HT, 43.02.
4x100 Relay – 1. Chester Area, 43.37; 2. Gregory, 44.96; 3. Warner, 45.00; 4. Castlewood, 45.30; 5. Aberdeen Christian, 45.35.
4x200 Relay – 1. Ipswich, 1:31.44; 2. Castlewood, 1:32.18; 3. Chester Area, 1:32.58; 4. Colman-Egan, 1:33.08; 5. Platte-Geddes, 1:33.54.
4x400 – 1. Frederick Area, 3:29.09; 2. Castlewood, 3:33.83; 3. Aberdeen Roncalli, 3:35.30; 4. Faulkton Area, 3:36.29; 5. Philip, 3:37.39.
1600 Medley – 1. Tri-State, 3:45.27; 2. Freeman Academy/Marion, 3:46.71; 3. Wolsey-Wessington, 3:46.84; 4. Ipswich, 3:47.25; 5. Canistota, 3:48.22.