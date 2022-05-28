 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Results from the final day of the State Track & Field Meet

052822-DayThree-97.JPG

Action from the third day of the state track and field championships on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

 Matt Gade

State Track and Field

Howard Wood Field, Sioux Falls

Saturday  

Class AA

Girls

Team Scores – 1. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 119.5; 2. Brandon Valley, 106; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 93; 4. Rapid City Stevens, 77; 5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 56.5.  

Individual

100 – 1. Isabel Peterson, SFR, 12.27; 2. Soraya Espino, SFR, 12.55; 3. Lauren Merkley, SFL, 12.57; 4. Meghan Walker, BV, 12.58; 5. Matayah Yellow Mule, RCC, 12.68.

200 – 1. Isabel Peterson, SFR, 25.59; Meghan Walker, BV, 25.67; 3. Lauren Merkley, SFL, 25.83; 4. Soraya Espino, SFR, 26.36; 5. Madison Pederson, BV, 26.46.

400 – 1. Shae Rumsey, Yan, 56.30; 2. Soraya Espino, SFR, 57.26; 3. Mia Wentzy, BV, 57.37; 4. Meghan Walker, BV, 57.91; 5. Annika Gordon, Yan, 58.55.

1600 – 1. Alea Hardie, SFO, 4:45.33; 2. Libby Castelli, SFO, 4:57.06; 3. Ali Bainbridge, SFL, 4:58.33; 4. Hailey Uhre, RCS, 5:04.61; 5. Brionna Holso, RCS, 5:06.62.

100 Hurdles – 1. Baylee Van Zee, RCS, 15.42; 2. Myah Morris, Wat, 15.43; 3. Dymond Nave, SFL, 15.44; 4. Claire Fierro, RCS, 15.75; 5. Nyariek Kur, SFW, 15.75.

300 Hurdles - Audrey Meyer, SFO, 46.06; 2. Tierney Faulk, Yan, 46.71; 3. Lauren Hruby, Har, 46.93; 4. Anna Hoffman, Spear, 47.23; 5. Dymond Nave, SFL, 47.61.

4x100 Relay – Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 48.96; 2. Rapid City Central, 49.08; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 49.38; 4. Brookings, 50.12; 5. Rapid City Stevens, 50.13.

4x200 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 1:43.86; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:44.74; 3. Rapid City Stevens, 1:45.79; 4. Sturgis, 1:45.83; 5. Brookings, 1:46.06.

4x400 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 3:58.27; 2. Yankton, 4:00.57; 3. Spearfish, 4:03.04; 4. Rapid City Stevens, 4:04.12; 5. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 4:10.19.

1600 Medley – 1. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 4:10.69; 2. Sturgis, 4:14.67; 3. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 4:14.93; 4. Brandon Valley, 4:19.42; 5. Brookings, 4:21.58.

High Jump – 1. Jayaunna Stroh, BV, 5-05; 2. Avery Kirk, Spear, 5-04; 3. Nancy Peter, SFJ, 5-02; 3. Tayla Dobrenski, Brook, 5-02; 5. Cadence Nuttbrock, SFJ, 5-02.

Boys                                                     

Team Scores – 1. Harrisburg, 94; 2. Rapid City Stevens, 90; 3. Brandon Valley, 89; 4. Aberdeen Central, 82; 5. Spearfish, 62.

Individual Results

100 – 1. Jaden Guthmiller, Spear, 10.91; 2. Tim Bishop. Har, 11.11; 3. Austin Gobel, Yan, 11.19; 4. Jaden Supurgeci, Yan, 11.27; 5. Julian Scott, RCS, 11.35.

200 – 1. Jaden Guthmiller, Spear, 22.26; Tim Bishop, Har, 22.33; 3. Julian Watson, BV, 22.58; 4. Ben Stratman, Har, 22.74; 5. Tucker Putzier, Pie, 22.83.

400 – 1. Ben Stratman, Har, 49.13; 2. Matt Goehring, SFR, 50.24; 3. Julian Watson, BV, 50.53; 4. Drew Salfrank, AC, 50.57; 5. Drason Craig, Spear, 50.59.

1600 – 1. Simeon Birnbaum, RCS, 4:15.85; 2. Josh Martin, AC, 4:17.08; 3. Keenan Urdiales, Spear, 4:18.25; 4. Alex Otten, RCS, 4:27.36; 5. Parker Fitzgerald, Har, 4:27.39.

110 Hurdles – 1. Aidan Hedderman, Stur, 15.13; 2. Tanner Lunders, RCS, 15.29; 3. Jeremiah Donahoe, BV, 15.52; 4. Collin Dingsor, Wat, 15.51; 5. Vaughn Brown, SFR, 15.69.

300 Hurdles - Aiden Heimann, AC, 39.96; 2. Tanner Lunders, RCS, 40.16; 3. Collin Dingsor, Wat, 40.58; 4. Jack Merkwan, Pie, 40.63; 5. Gabe Currier, SFR, 41.52.

4x100 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 42.75; 2. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 42.91; 3. Rapid City Central, 43.16; 4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 43.16; 5. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 43.49.

4x200 Relay – 1. Brandon Valley, 1:28.27; 2. Harrisburg, 1:29.17; 3. Yankton, 1:29.66; 4. Rapid City Central, 1:29.70; 5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:30.35.

1600 Medley – 1. Rapid City Stevens, 3:32.00; 2. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 3:34.55; 3. Brandon Valley, 3:34.85; 4. Spearfish, 3:34.87; 5. Sioux Falls Washington, 3:37.22.

Javelin Throw – 1. Carson Barnett, Har, 173-09; 2. Brayden Cline, BV, 165-11; 3. Cole Holden, Wat, 162-00; 4. Damon Roggenbuck, SFR, 156-04; 5. Garret Hoffman, SFW, 156-03.

Class A  

Girls

Team Scores – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 101.5; 2. Custer, 83; 3. West Central, 64; 4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 48; 5. Dakota Valley, 42.5.

Individual Results

100 – 1. Lexi Even, Park, 12.58; 2. Emma Goehring, WC, 12.73; 3. Silja Gunderson, DV, 12.78; 4. Jordyn Larsen, Cus, 12.81; 5. Emma Buys, SFC, 13.03.

200 – 1. Lexi Even, Par, 25.55; 2. Berkeley Engelland, MVP, 25.59; 3. Jordyn Larsen, Cus, 26.45; 4. Silja Gunderson, DV, 26.66; 5. Emma Buys, SFC, 26.87.

400 – 1. Berkeley Engelland, MVP, 56.20; 2. Anna Vyn, SFC, 58.26; 3. Josey Wahlstrom, Cus, 59.95; 4. Kylee Fiddelke, DR, 1:00.80; 5. Keelie Kuil, Win, 1:00.82.

100 Hurdles – 1. Silja Gunderson, DV, 15.42; 2. Lily Ranschau, Gar, 15.85; 3. Adison Renkly, SV, 16.03; 4. Fallan Lundstrom, Can, 16.09; 5. Brandy Pulse, MCM, 16.10.

300 Hurdles – 1. Brandy Pulse, MCM, 46.09; 2. Sidney Oostra, SFC, 47.65; 3. Ashlan Blount, RC, 48.05; 4. Lauren McDermott, EPJ, 48.36; 5. Reagan Rus, MVP, 48.46.

4x100 Relay – 1. West Central, 49.51; 2. Parker, 49.91; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 49.96; 4. Beresford, 50.75; 5. Belle Fourche, 51.57.

4x200 Relay – 1. West Central, 1:42.91; 2. Parker, 1:44.06; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:46.06; 4. Winner, 1:47.66; 5. Hill City, 1:48.23.

4x400 Relay – 1. Mobridge-Pollock, 4:06.35; 2. Custer, 4:06.59; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:07.01; 4. Vermillion, 4:12.67; 5. Lennox, 4:12.70.

1600 Medley – 1. Lennox, 4:17.88; 2. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:19.10; 3. Mobridge-Pollock, 4:21.70; 4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 4:22.06; 5. Ethan/Parkston, 4:23.65.

Boys

Team Scores – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 125; 2. Milbank, 66; 3. Custer, 59; 4. Belle Fourche, 47; 5. Lennox, 41.

Individual Results

100 – 1. Blake Boyster, Cus, 11.04; 2. Aiden Giffin, BF, 11.11; 3. Josiah Adams, SFC, 11.16; 4. Carter VanDonge, SFC, 11.35; 5. Layton Johnson, WC, 11.36.

200 – 1. Blake Boyster, Cus, 22.51; 2. Aiden Giffin, BF, 22.67; 3. Josiah Adams, SFC, 22.83; 4. Jade Anstine, DR, 23.04; 5. Layton Johnson, WC, 23.22.

400 – 1. Blake Boyster, Cus, 49.44; 2. Noah Schroder, SFC, 50.66; 3. James Pierce, LD, 50.67; 4. Steven Christion, Len, 50.99; 5. Isaac Davelaar, SFC, 51.29.

110 Hurdles – 1. Aaron Monk, Win, 15.08: 2. Michael Beyer, TV, 15.16; 3. Josiah Adams, SFC, 15.60; 4. Layne Kuper, Len, 15.61; 5. Reece Risseeuw, MVP, 15.62.

300 Hurdles – 1. Josiah Adams, SFC, 40.06; 2. Michael Beyer, Tri-Valley, 40.37; 3. Isaac Jaacks, ELB, 40.81; 4. Austin Strasser, Len, 41.48; 5. Layne Kuper, Len, 41.57.

4x100 Relay – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 43.51; 2. West Central, 43.84; 3. Tri-Valley, 44.14; 4. Madison, 44.45; 5. Dakota Valley, 44.73.

4x200 Relay – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:30.20; 2. West Central, 1:30.97; 3. Tri-Valley, 1:31.18; 4. Webster Area, 1:33.00; 5. Flandreau, 1:33.27.

4x400 Relay – 1. Milbank, 3:26.08; 2. West Central, 3:29.59; 3. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:29.74; 4. Deubrook Area, 3:31.10; 5. Hamlin, 3:34.22.

1600 Medley – 1. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:38.74; 2. Winner, 3:40.19; 3. Beresford, 3:43.60; 4. Deubrook Area, 3:44.31; 5. Deuel, 3:45.70.

Class B

Girls

Team Scores – 1. Colman-Egan, 99; 2. Northwestern, 48; 3. Potter County, 39; 4. Chester Area, 37; 5. Kimball/White Lake, 35.

Individual Results

100 – 1. Daniela Lee, CE, 12.51; 2. Melanie Calmus, How, 12.80; 3. Jessica Boekelheide, NW, 12.91; 4. Mackenzie Everson, Cas, 13.05; 5. Briana DeGroot, PG, 13.10.

200 – 1. Jovi Wolf, CA, 22.24; 2. Ty Kadlec, Ips, 22.66; 3. Kade Stukel, Greg, 23.03; 4. Stratton Eppard, CA, 23.31; 5. Thackary Hansen, ID, 23.51.

400 – 1. Reese Luze, CE, 58.40; 2. Emma Marshall, IW, 58.65; 3. Dannika Kaup, PC, 1:00.38; 4. Melanie Calmus, How, 1:00.79; 5. Mackenzie Everson, Cas, 1:01.22.

100 Hurdles – 1. Mackenzie Hemmer, CE, 15.68; 2. Skyler Volmer, Lym, 15.88; 3. Rylee Peters, Free, 15.94; 4. Ashton Massey, Menno, 16.55; 5. Piper Hanson, Burke, 16.58.

300 Hurdles – 1. Morgan Peterson, Edge, 46.79; 2. Portia Wiebers, NU, 47.33; 3. Rylee Peters, Free, 47.72; 4. Jacy Wolf, CA, 47.74; 5. Ashton Massey, Menno, 48.33.

4x100 Relay – 1. Colman-Egan, 51.21; 2. Platte-Geddes, 51.84; 3. Miller, 52.14; 4. Aberdeen Christian, 52.19; 5. Northwestern, 52.35.

4x200 Relay – 1. Colman-Egan, 1:48.96; 2. Alcester-Hudson, 1:50.69; 3. Wall, 1:50.96; 4. Platte-Geddes, 1:51.06; 5. Kimball/White Lake, 1:51.33.

4x400 Relay – 1. Frederick Area, 3:29.09; 2. Castlewood, 3:33.83; 3. Aberdeen Roncalli, 3:35.30; 4. Faulkton Area, 3:36.29; 5. Philip, 3:37.39.

1600 Medley – 1. Kimball/White Lake, 4:18.58; 2. Chester Area, 4:18.69; 3. Potter County, 4:24.42; 4. Irene-Wakonda, 4:29.19; 5. Freeman Academy/Marion, 4:29.33.

Boys

Team Scores – 1. Chester Area, 86; 2. Ipswich, 45; 3. Freeman Academy/Marion, 42; 4. Gregory, 36; 5. Castlewood, 34.

Individual Results

100 – 1. Ty Kadlec, Ips, 11.04; 2. Jovi Wolf, CA, 11.05; 3. George Johnson, VH, 11.19; 4. Kade Stukel, Greg, 11.26; 5. Thackary Hansen, ID, 11.51.

200 – 1. Jovi Wolf, CA, 22.24; 2. Ty Kadlec, Ips, 22.66; 3. Kade Stukel, Greg, 23.03; 4. Stratton Eppard, CA, 23.31; 5. Thackary Hansen, ID, 23.51.

400 – 1. Jovi Wolf, CA, 50.35; 2. Jaron Tharaldsen, Cas, 51.85; 3. Stratton Eppard, CA, 51.97; 4. Grady Aasby, HH, 52.27; 5. Braden Peterson, Edge, 52.42.

110 Hurdles – 1. Ryan Benson, CA, 15.06; 2. Luke Campbell, VH, 16.04; 3. Andrew Gustad, GV, 16.09; 4. Dawson Munkvold, Free, 16.23; 5. Taron Serr, Burke, 16.41.

300 Hurdles – 1. Ryan Benson, CA, 40.21; 2. Tanner Miller, Lem, 42.70; 3. Dashel Spurrell, IW, 42.71; 4. Andrew Gustad, GV, 42.86; 5. TJ Salmen, HT, 43.02.

4x100 Relay – 1. Chester Area, 43.37; 2. Gregory, 44.96; 3. Warner, 45.00; 4. Castlewood, 45.30; 5. Aberdeen Christian, 45.35.

4x200 Relay – 1. Ipswich, 1:31.44; 2. Castlewood, 1:32.18; 3. Chester Area, 1:32.58; 4. Colman-Egan, 1:33.08; 5. Platte-Geddes, 1:33.54.

4x400 – 1. Frederick Area, 3:29.09; 2. Castlewood, 3:33.83; 3. Aberdeen Roncalli, 3:35.30; 4. Faulkton Area, 3:36.29; 5. Philip, 3:37.39.

1600 Medley – 1. Tri-State, 3:45.27; 2. Freeman Academy/Marion, 3:46.71; 3. Wolsey-Wessington, 3:46.84; 4. Ipswich, 3:47.25; 5. Canistota, 3:48.22.

