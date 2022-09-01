Resurrected Rivalry: STM, Rapid City Christian square off Friday for the first time in 28 years

The sports landscape in the autumn of 1994 looked a lot different than it does today.

Steve Young was in the midst of an MVP and Super Bowl-winning season for the San Francisco 49ers, George Foreman captured the world heavyweight title at 45 years old and the Fall Classic was nowhere to be found as Major League Baseball was in the midst of an eight-month player’s strike.

Sports in Rapid City looked a lot different, too. Wayne Sullivan, for example, wasn’t the seasoned coach he is now. In his mid 20s at the time, he was in his fourth season leading the St. Thomas More football team. Twenty-eight years later, there isn’t much he hasn’t experienced.

But on Friday, Sullivan will experience something he hasn’t since that year, a matchup on the gridiron we haven’t seen since before Tiger Woods won a major.

The game? St. Thomas More vs. Rapid City Christian.

“What a great rivalry, right here in town, and it was a great rivalry back then when we used to play them in football,” Sullivan said. “You have two private Christian schools that are the same size, and to me it’s a lot like Stevens and Central.”

Oct. 15, 1994 was the last time the two schools met for a football game, a contest that Sullivan remembers well for its less-than-ideal conditions. It was cold, rainy and windy. The game was played at St. Thomas More, but on a Saturday afternoon because the STM field didn’t have lights at the time.

The game only took three quarters, as the Cavaliers roared out to a 22-0 lead and ended up mercy-ruling the Comets 70-20. The run-rule was a 45-point margin at the time, but the major headline of the contest was the performance of Chris Hoeye, who ran for three touchdowns as part of a 269-yard day, setting a school record that stood for 26 years until Ryan Wojcik broke it with 309 yards in 2020.

“A lot has changed as far as concepts, offense, even defense,” Sullivan said. “I know that the game’s gotten a lot faster, more athletes as far as being able to work out, a lot more athleticism, so it’s quite different from the last time we played them.”

STM and Christian used to face off annually when they were both 9-man programs, with some rather lopsided results in their final few battles; a 40-14 win for the Cavs in ‘93, but a 20-0 victory for the Comets in ‘92.

Those Rapid City Christian teams were coached by Marty Hammon, the father of this year’s WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon, and among their squads featured running back Ross Batie, who now has two kids on the 2022 team.

“That was the rivalry game we always wanted to win the most, or play or compete against in anything, whether it was football or basketball, or even golf,” said Batie, who graduated in 1993. “That was always our big game, for both of us I think. The only two private high schools in Rapid City that always wanted to play each other and beat each other.”

Before Rapid City Christian became an accredited school in South Dakota, playoffs weren’t an option for the football team, so its annual meeting with St. Thomas More was always the height of its season, Batie said. And even now, no matter what the sport is, a Comets-Cavaliers matchup always seems to bring out the best in everyone.

“Having graduated there and now having two kids in school there myself, it’s really good because in the last years of volleyball, basketball, it’s nice to have all the sports, including football now, where the whole schools get to compete against each other in everything,” he said. “The kids thrive on it, and even the parents do too.”

So why haven’t these two schools, both located in the City of Presidents, done battle since that dreary autumn day? Well, St. Thomas More became an 11-man program the next year, while Christian stayed at 9-man until 2021. They weren’t on each other’s schedule last season, however, so after a near three-decade absence, Friday, Sept. 2 is the day their rivalry will be renewed.

“Heck, we just played them in a little JV game last week and our stadium was packed,” Sullivan said. “You’ve got a lot of families that support, they’re there, they show up to all their kids’ stuff and both schools have a good fan base, so it’ll be a great atmosphere for football. I think if people in town want to come watch a really good football game, it’ll be a good place to be on Friday night.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hart Ranch.