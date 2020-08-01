Retired florist sees more light through painting

“I had always wanted to paint and then with my vision being what it is my wife encouraged me to pursue it,” he said. “I started doing sketches which I loved doing, and Shellie has encouraged me to move into doing oils. I’m still learning a lot every day. This is a new opportunity.”

Leonard said she taught a number of students who had disabilities during her 25-year career at Rapid City Stevens High School. Teaching anyone with vision or other disabilities engages all the senses in the learning process, she said.

“We started out by drawing … and I got a feeling for what Wally hoped to do with his training. He wanted to put his memories on canvas,” Leonard said. “I taught him about the supplies, I taught him the elements of art and principles of design, which he catches onto very quickly.”

Leonard has encouraged Wally to work on less detailed sketches, who is now progressing from sketching to oil paintings.

“Oil paints are very forgiving and he can move them around. It’s like painting with butter, so if he’s not happy with something, he can scrape it off and start again,” Leonard said.

Wally’s creative process requires ingenuity, along with artistic skill.