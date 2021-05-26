Return of Barr a key upgrade for Vikings defense

Pressed hard against the salary cap this offseason, the Vikings had to cut stalwarts Riley Reiff and Kyle Rudolph among others to create space for other signings. Barr was in danger of joining them, but he agreed to void the final two years of his deal and take a pay cut of a little more than $2 million for this season. The team gained nearly $9 million in cap charge savings this year by doing so, and in turn Barr gets to be eligible for free agency again in 2022. He'll make $10 million this season through salary and bonuses.

"I didn't want my last game being the one in which I got hurt and then missing an entire year. I didn't want that to be my last memory as a Minnesota Viking," Barr said.

The Vikings began on-field practice this week, opening their drills at team headquarters Wednesday to reporters, and their attendance rate was high. Barr was one of several veterans with workout bonuses tied to participation in the sessions.

The highest-profile player among only a handful of absences was defensive end Danielle Hunter, another key cog the Vikings had to play without in 2020. He hurt his neck during training camp and never returned to the field.