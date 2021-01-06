Revamped Wild welcome spark from Kaprizov

For the first time since the Zach Parise-Ryan Suter era began eight seasons ago, the Minnesota Wild have made major changes to the roster.

Perhaps the renovation will prove to be just what the Wild needed to skate out of the middle-of-the-pack rut they've been in for the majority of their existence.

Or maybe Kirill Kaprizov is himself the jolt they've been lacking all along. The 23-year-old right wing from Russia has finally entered the picture.

"You can definitely see his skill level. You can see he's got a knack for scoring," Parise said after the team's first practice on Monday. "He's going to be an exciting player for us for a long time."

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Kaprizov, who was drafted in the fifth round all the way back in 2015, tallied 113 goals and 117 assists in 293 career regular season Kontinental Hockey League games. At the Olympics in 2018, he scored in overtime to win the gold medal match against Germany.

Kaprizov has become Minnesota's most-anticipated prospect since Marian Gaborik debuted for the expansion franchise in its inaugural 2000-01 season, the type of game-changing player who has long been missing here. Gaborik remains the only player in Wild history to post a one-point-per-game average, having met that mark three straight years from 2005-08.