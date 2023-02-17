The Central States Fair is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspected thieves who took multiple items, equipment and vehicles from the Central States Fairgrounds early Friday morning.

Surveillance shows the individuals taking the items at about 4:30 a.m. They were driving a 2008 White GMC flatbed Truck with a black H&H tilt trailer, according to the fairgrounds.

Freeze frames of surveillance footage shared by the fair show two people, one wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt, jeans and a hat and the other wearing light-colored pants and a black hoodie.

The fair has not stated a dollar amount for the reward.