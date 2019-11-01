{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Rhines

SIOUX FALLS | Charles Rhines is scheduled to receive lethal injection Monday at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.

Rhines was convicted of killing a 22-year-old doughnut shop employee who interrupted him during a burglary in Rapid City in 1992.

According to an email from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, "In accordance with South Dakota Codified Law 23A-27A-17, Director of Prison Operations and Chief Warden Darin Young has set the date and time for the execution of Inmate Charles Rhines for Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m."

Rhines has filed several appeals but none have delayed his execution. 

The Journal will provide one of three media witnesses for the execution. 

