SIOUX FALLS | Charles Rhines is scheduled to receive lethal injection Monday at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.
Rhines was convicted of killing a 22-year-old doughnut shop employee who interrupted him during a burglary in Rapid City in 1992.
According to an email from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, "In accordance with South Dakota Codified Law 23A-27A-17, Director of Prison Operations and Chief Warden Darin Young has set the date and time for the execution of Inmate Charles Rhines for Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m."
Rhines has filed several appeals but none have delayed his execution.
The Journal will provide one of three media witnesses for the execution.