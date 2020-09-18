Rhodes, Theilen embrace reunion weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes and Adam Thielen came to training camp together as rookies in 2013, one of them the Vikings' first-round draft pick from Florida State, the other an undrafted rookie from Minnesota State.

Over the next seven years, the cornerback and the receiver followed similar scripts.

They fought to win roster spots and survived a coaching change. They traded jabs in practice and challenged one another to improve. They graduated from being part-time starters to full-time starters and eventually celebrated Pro Bowl experiences together, too.

Then in March, the Vikings let Rhodes leave in free agency, splitting up the longtime friends. On Sunday, at Lucas Oil Stadium, they'll be reunited when Minnesota visits Indianapolis.

"He's probably been a big part of who I am today because he's challenged me, he's pushed me, he's made things very difficult on me," Thielen said. "That's what helps you become a better football player. When you have a challenge like that, you're constantly having to perform your best and having to get better, so I give him a lot of credit for helping me become the player I am."

Rhodes understands the sentiment and feels the same way about many of those who will be standing on the opposite sideline Sunday.