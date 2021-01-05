Richter gets 100th win as Lady Tigers stop Lady Comets

Dallas Richter got his 100th career coaching win as the New Underwood girls' basketball team got past Rapid City Christian 57-45 Tuesday night in New Underwood.
It was a come-from-behind win for the Lady Tigers, as the Lady Comets led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter. New Underwood came on in the second and outscored Christian 18-6 for a 32-28 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers look a 47-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Avery Heinert led New Underwood with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Cerington Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Sarah Burkhalter paced Rapid City Christian with 17 points, while Morgan Swarthout and Alexa Ham scored nine points each.
"Two good teams played tonight in a tough hard-fought game. RCC had some players step and hit some great shots," said Richter. "Defensively we were focused on (Olivia) Kieffer (three points) and we did a really good job containing a very explosive player.
"Avery Heinert and Cerington Jones played big for us down low. Holliday Thorton got us started great in the third quarter and she really helped us open up the middle of our offense. I'm proud of the Lady Tigers for playing a tough game and coming out with a win."
New Underwood, 4-1, is at Philip Thursday and Rapid City Christian, 2-3, hosts Wall Thursday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 62, SPEARFISH 31: The Raiders started strong and rolled to the big win over the Spartans Tuesday in Spearfish.
Stevens led 19-7 at the end of the first and 30-18 at halftime. another biog third quarter saw the Raiders outscored Spearfish 20-6 for a commanding 50-24 lead heading into the fourth.
Jayda Mcnabb had a double-double for the Raiders with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four assists and four steals. Jill Delzer added 15 points and Kenadi Rising finished with 14 points and three steals.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 13 points.
Stevens, 3-3, is at Pierre Friday and Aberdeen Central Saturday, while Spearfish, 1-5, is at Douglas Saturday.
STURGIS 44, CUSTER 39: The Scoopers held off the Wildcats Tuesday in Custer.
Reese Ludwick led Sturgis with nine points, while Allyson Cass scored 14 and Alice Sedlacek 10 for Custer.
Sturgis, 3-4, hosts Belle Fourche Saturday, while Custer2-5, hosts Hill City Thursday.
WINNER 62, CHAMBERLAIN 22: The Warriors dominated the Cubs early for the lop-sided win.
Winner led 37-13 at halftime.
Bella Swedlund paced Winner with 19 points and seven rebounds and Taryn Guinn scored seven points to lead Chamberlain.
Winner, 6-1, is at Flandreau Thursday and Chamberlain, 1-5, is at Kadoka Area Thursday.
Boys Basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 69,, SPEARFISH 47: The Raiders used big first and third quarters to run past the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Stevens jumped out to a 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 14-4 in the second as Spearfish tied the game at 25-25 by halftime.
The Raiders regained the momentum with a big third, outscoring the Spartans 26-12 and 18-10 in the fourth.
Jaden Haefs led the way for the Raiders with 21 points, hitting 6-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-6 3-popinters. Kaden Lemer finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Charles Christensen added 10 points and five rebounds.
Peyton Millis led Spearfish with 11 points and Tony Serrano added 10.
Stevens, 2-4, hosts Pierre Friday and Aberdeen Central Saturday, while Spearfish, 1-5, is at Douglas Saturday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 68, BELLE FOUCHE 42: The Cavaliers ran out to a big first-quarter lead and never looked back in stopping Belle Fourche Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
St. Thomas More jumped out to a 28-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 39-22 at halftime. STM extended its lead to 59-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Ryan Wojcik led the way for the Cavs with 19 points, followed by Cade Kandolin with 12 and Jack Green with 11.
Aiden Giffin paced the Broncs with 12 points and Gage Kracht adding nine points.
St. Thomas More, 5-2, will be at Douglas Thursday, while Belle Fourche, 2-4, hosts Chadron, Neb., Friday.
CUSTER 54, STURGIS 23: The Wildcats rolled past the Scoopers Tuesday night in Custer.
Gunner Prior led the way for Custer with 17 points and Dustyn Fish added 11.
Carson Pankrat led Sturgis with seven points.
Custer, 4-3, hosts Hill City Thursday, while Sturgis, 1-5, is at Belle Fourche Saturday.
WINNER 59, CHAMBERLAIN 52: The Warriors built a big first-half lead before holding off the Cubs Tuesday night in Winner.
Winner led 33-20 at halftime before Chamberlain cut the lead at 44-39 going into the fourth.
Brady Fritz led Winner with 22 points, while Blake Wolmer added 17 points and seven rebounds.
Drayton Priebe led Chamberlain with 28 points.
Winner, 6-1, hosts Colome Thursday and Chamberlain, 3-1, hosts Custer Saturday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 78, NEW UNDERWOOD 42: The Comets ran past the Tigers Tuesday in New Underwood.
Sam Schlabach led the Comets with 20 points. Mitch Heidecker chipped in 19 points and Carson Glassbrenner had 14 points and Jackson DiBona had 11 points.
For New Underwood, Garrett Medley led them with 13 points and Cash Albers had nine points.
Rapid City Christian, 4-0, is at Shiloh Christian, N.D., Friday and Dickinson Trinity, N.D., Saturday. New Underwood, 2-2, is at Lead-Deadwood Friday.
Wrestling
STURGIS 57, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 11: The Scoopers won 11 of 14 matches, including five by pin and three more by forfeit, in thumping the Cobblers Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Earning pin-fall wins for the Scoopers were Dee Daniels at 120 pounds, Logan Desersa at 126, Reese Jacobs at 170, Zak Juelfs at 220 and Buck Fickbom at 285.
Also getting regular decisions for Sturgis were Korbin Osborn at 106, Peter Pulling at 182 and Robert Merwin at 195.
For the Cobblers, Riley Schmidt at 113 and TJ Morrison at 152 both earned major decisions and Graydon Bakke at 160 won a regular decision.
Sturgis, 6-2 in duals, is the Philip Duals Jan. 15, while Central, 7-7, is at the West Central Invite Saturday.