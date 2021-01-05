Richter gets 100th win as Lady Tigers stop Lady Comets

Dallas Richter got his 100th career coaching win as the New Underwood girls' basketball team got past Rapid City Christian 57-45 Tuesday night in New Underwood.

It was a come-from-behind win for the Lady Tigers, as the Lady Comets led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter. New Underwood came on in the second and outscored Christian 18-6 for a 32-28 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers look a 47-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Avery Heinert led New Underwood with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Cerington Jones added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Sarah Burkhalter paced Rapid City Christian with 17 points, while Morgan Swarthout and Alexa Ham scored nine points each.

"Two good teams played tonight in a tough hard-fought game. RCC had some players step and hit some great shots," said Richter. "Defensively we were focused on (Olivia) Kieffer (three points) and we did a really good job containing a very explosive player.

"Avery Heinert and Cerington Jones played big for us down low. Holliday Thorton got us started great in the third quarter and she really helped us open up the middle of our offense. I'm proud of the Lady Tigers for playing a tough game and coming out with a win."