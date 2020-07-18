Riders, Alliance move on to title game

The Gillette Roughriders completed round-robin play of the Veteran's Classic unbeaten with two wins Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Riders got past the Post 320 Shooters 12-8 and thumped Pierre 12-1 to finish 5-0 and moving on to Sunday's title game. at 1 p.m. against Alliance, Neb., at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Against the Shooters, Cole Swisher led the way with two hits and one RBI, while Jason Fink drove home three runs and Zach Brown and Brody Richardson two RBI each.
The Shooters outhit the Riders 15-11 and were led by Bryan R and Jett W with three hits each. Mason Mehlhaff and Aaron R both had two hits and Jace W knocked in a pair of runs.
Gillette broke open a scoreless game against Pierre with five runs in the third, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Kaleb Lewis and Mason Powell hit back-to-back home runs in the third, Lewis a three-run shot and Powell a solo effort. Both had two hits, along with Richardson, who knocked in three runs.
In the Pete Lien bracket, Mitchell split for the second straight day, crushing the Post 22 Expos 17 3, but falling to Alliance, Neb., 10-0.
Mitchell started strong against the Expos, scoring 12 runs in the top of the first inning. Koby Larson had three hits and two RBI, while Austin Kerr knocked in four runs on two hits. Carson Fahey and Jonah Schmidt both had two RBI.
Easton Ogle had the lone RBI for the Expos.
Alliance was paced by Joel Baker with three hits, Collin Schrawyer with two hits and Chase King with two RBI. JJ Garza tossed a four-hit complete-game shutout, walking none and striking out five.
Also in the Pete Lien bracket, Miles City held on to beat Sioux Falls East 6-5. Shane Sinclair led off the game with a solo home run for the Outlaws and had two hits and two RBI, while Cory Brownson hit a solo shot in the third, and also had two hits. Brealin Pippin finished with two hits and two RBI as well.
For East, Brady Christoffels had two hits and three RBI, while Nate Sprenkle and Ty Schafer added two hits each.
