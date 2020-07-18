Riders, Alliance move on to title game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gillette Roughriders completed round-robin play of the Veteran's Classic unbeaten with two wins Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Riders got past the Post 320 Shooters 12-8 and thumped Pierre 12-1 to finish 5-0 and moving on to Sunday's title game. at 1 p.m. against Alliance, Neb., at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Against the Shooters, Cole Swisher led the way with two hits and one RBI, while Jason Fink drove home three runs and Zach Brown and Brody Richardson two RBI each.

The Shooters outhit the Riders 15-11 and were led by Bryan R and Jett W with three hits each. Mason Mehlhaff and Aaron R both had two hits and Jace W knocked in a pair of runs.

Gillette broke open a scoreless game against Pierre with five runs in the third, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Kaleb Lewis and Mason Powell hit back-to-back home runs in the third, Lewis a three-run shot and Powell a solo effort. Both had two hits, along with Richardson, who knocked in three runs.

In the Pete Lien bracket, Mitchell split for the second straight day, crushing the Post 22 Expos 17 3, but falling to Alliance, Neb., 10-0.