Riders, Alliance move on to title game
VETERAN’S CLASSIC

Riders, Alliance move on to title game

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Gillette Roughriders completed round-robin play of the Veteran's Classic unbeaten with two wins Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Riders got past the Post 320 Shooters 12-8 and thumped Pierre 12-1 to finish 5-0 and moving on to Sunday's title game. at 1 p.m. against Alliance, Neb., at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Against the Shooters, Cole Swisher led the way with two hits and one RBI, while Jason Fink drove home three runs and Zach Brown and Brody Richardson two RBI each.

The Shooters outhit the Riders 15-11 and were led by Bryan R and Jett W with three hits each. Mason Mehlhaff and Aaron R both had two hits and Jace W knocked in a pair of runs.

Gillette broke open a scoreless game against Pierre with five runs in the third, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Kaleb Lewis and Mason Powell hit back-to-back home runs in the third, Lewis a three-run shot and Powell a solo effort. Both had two hits, along with Richardson, who knocked in three runs.

In the Pete Lien bracket, Mitchell split for the second straight day, crushing the Post 22 Expos 17 3, but falling to Alliance, Neb., 10-0.

Mitchell started strong against the Expos, scoring 12 runs in the top of the first inning. Koby Larson had three hits and two RBI, while Austin Kerr knocked in four runs on two hits. Carson Fahey and Jonah Schmidt both had two RBI.

Easton Ogle had the lone RBI for the Expos.

Alliance was paced by Joel Baker with three hits, Collin Schrawyer with two hits and Chase King with two RBI. JJ Garza tossed a four-hit complete-game shutout, walking none and striking out five.

Also in the Pete Lien bracket, Miles City held on to beat Sioux Falls East 6-5. Shane Sinclair led off the game with a solo home run for the Outlaws and had two hits and two RBI, while Cory Brownson hit a solo shot in the third, and also had two hits. Brealin Pippin finished with two hits and two RBI as well.

For East, Brady Christoffels had two hits and three RBI, while Nate Sprenkle and Ty Schafer added two hits each.

Veteran's Classic

Fitzgerald Stadium

Team;W;L

Gillette;5;0

Post 22 Hardhats;4;1

Pierre;3;2

Sioux Falls West;2;3

406 Flyers;1;4

Post 320 Shooters;0;5

Sunday's Games

10:30 a.m. — Shooters vs. Expos

1 p.m. — Gillette vs. Alliance (Championship)

3:30 p.m. — Post 22 Hardhats vs. Miles City

Saturday's Games

Gillette 16, Post 320 Shooters 9

Gillette 12, Pierre 1

SF West 13, 406 Flyers 1

Post 22 Hardhats 11, SF West 1

Post 22 Hardhats 15, Shooters 5

Friday's Games

Sioux Falls West 4, Post 320 Shooters 2

Gillette 12, Sioux Falls West 8

Gillette 16, 406 Flyers 2

Pierre 20, 406 Flyers 6

Post 22 Hardhats 5, Pierre 2

Thursday's Games

Pierre 8,  Post 320 Shooters 0

Pierre 14, Sioux Falls West 0

406 Flyers 12, Post 320 Shooters 8

Post 22 Hardhats 8, 406 Flyers 0

Gillette 5, Post 22 Hardhats 3

Pete Lien Memorial Field

Team;W;L

Alliance;3;2

Mitchell;3;2

Miles City;3;2

Post 22 Expos;3;2

Sioux Falls East;2;3

Post 320 Stars;1;4

Sunday's Games

10:30 a.m. — Pierre vs. Mitchell

1 p.m. — 406 Flyers vs. SF East

3:30 p.m. — SF West vs. Post 320 Stars

Saturday's Games

Mitchell 17, Post 22 Expos 3

Alliance 10, Mitchell 0

Miles City 6, Sioux Falls East 5

Sioux Falls East 22, Post 320 Stars 11

Post 22 Expos 13, Post 320 Stars 10

Friday's Games

Post 22 Expos 9, Sioux Falls East 7

Mitchell 10, Sioux Falls East 9

Miles City 15, Mitchell 0

Alliance 14, Miles City 11

Post 320 Stars 17, Alliance 2 (3)

Thursday's Games

Alliance 9, Post 22 Expos 4

Sioux Falls East 10, Alliance 7

Post 22 Expos 11, Miles City 9

Miles City 5, Post 320 Stars 4

Mitchell 8, Post 320 Stars 6 (8)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: July 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News