Riley Baker named BHSU sports information director

Black Hills State University has announced the addition of Riley Baker to the athletics staff as sports information director.

Baker's main duties include providing media coverage for all 12 NCAA sports along with rodeo for Yellow Jacket athletics. In addition, he covers all athletic media relation services along with composing game notes, press releases, game programs, statistics and running Yellow Jacket social media accounts.

Prior to BHSU, Baker was a sports information graduate assistant at South Dakota State University from 2018 to 2020. There he served as the primary contact for the men's and women's swimming and diving teams as well as the equestrian team, while assisting with gameday duties for SDSU's other Division I programs.

Baker has been a member of College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) since 2018, and currently serves as a coordinator for the CoSIDA Publications and Digital Design contest.

He also served as an intern in Eastern Washington University's sports information department in 2016 where he assisted the staff in several capacities, including social media efforts, writing for the website, updating record books and creating graphics.

Baker attended EWU for two years, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and covered athletics for the school newspaper both years, working closely with the athletic staff. He also spent time covering local college and prep sports for The Spokesman-Review, a newspaper in Spokane, Wash.

Baker earned his master's degree in sports and recreation administration from SDSU in 2020. He is a native of Kent, Wash., and currently lives in Spearfish with his wife, Erica.

