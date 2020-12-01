Riley Freeland headlines All-State volleyball teams

Riley Freeland’s 689 assists and 42 service aces helped Rapid City Christian earn a 26-4 regular season record, a dominant performance in the SoDak 16 and the No. 3 seed in the Class A state tournament.

And while the Lady Comets’ first-round exit was far from what they wanted to accomplish, a five-set, comeback win over Region 8 rival Hill City in the first consolation round made the trip to Watertown just a little bit better.

Freeland also capped off her senior season by being one of six student-athletes named to the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A All-State First Team, released Wednesday along with the rest of the All-State selections. The 6-foot-1 setter added 120 kills, 10 solo blocks, 39 assisted blocks and 173 digs to her 2020 resume, and upgraded her recognition from an honorable mention a year ago.

Teammate Olivia Kieffer earned an honorable mention for collecting 360 kills, 45 aces and 214 digs in her sophomore season with RC Christian.