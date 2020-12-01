Riley Freeland headlines All-State volleyball teams

Riley Freeland’s 689 assists and 42 service aces helped Rapid City Christian earn a 26-4 regular season record, a dominant performance in the SoDak 16 and the No. 3 seed in the Class A state tournament.
And while the Lady Comets’ first-round exit was far from what they wanted to accomplish, a five-set, comeback win over Region 8 rival Hill City in the first consolation round made the trip to Watertown just a little bit better.
Freeland also capped off her senior season by being one of six student-athletes named to the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A All-State First Team, released Wednesday along with the rest of the All-State selections. The 6-foot-1 setter added 120 kills, 10 solo blocks, 39 assisted blocks and 173 digs to her 2020 resume, and upgraded her recognition from an honorable mention a year ago.
Teammate Olivia Kieffer earned an honorable mention for collecting 360 kills, 45 aces and 214 digs in her sophomore season with RC Christian.
Hill City had a pair of players to be acknowledged for their effort in Hailey Wathen and Dale Schrier. Wathen, a senior outside hitter, made the Class A Second Team for notching 207 kills, 87 aces, 20 total blocks and 214 digs, while Schrier, a senior middle hitter, picked up an honorable mention for her 219 kills, 27 solo blocks and 22 assisted blocks.
Winner junior Ellie Brozik made the Class A First Team after tallying 415 kills, 48 aces, 30 total blocks and 186 digs this past season, and teammate Kalla Bertram collected an honorable mention for her 257 kills, 69 aces and 294 digs as a senior.
Among the Class B selections, Faith senior Aiyana Byrd earned a Second Team nod for her 311 kills, 42 aces, 32 solo blocks and 11 assisted blocks, as did Kadoka Area senior Jade Hutchinson, who tallied 375 kills, 56 aces, 574 digs and 58 assists. Philip junior Copper Lurz received an honorable mention for her 276 kills, 36 aces, 188 digs and 123 assists.
Read below for full teams listings.
SDVCA All-State Volleyball Teams
Class AA
First Team
Bergen Reilly, O’Gorman, 6-1, so., S-RS
Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central, 6-0, sr., MH
Maggie Heesch, Watertown, 6-0 sr., MH
Raegen Reilly, O’Gorman, 5-10, sr., S
Sydni Schetnan, SF Washington, 6-5, sr., OH-RH
Tenley Buddenhagen, Huron, 5-5, sr., S
Brynn Kirsch, Lincoln, 5-9, jr., L
Second Team
Brooklyn Grage, Brandon Valley, 6-1, sr., OH
Abby Meister, Harrisburg, 5-6, jr., OH
Elizabeth Denevan, SF Roosevelt, 5-6, jr., S
Hannah Keil, Aberdeen Central, 5-10, sr., OH
Libby Rounds, Huron, 5-10, sr., MB
Joslyn Richardson, SF Washington, 5-8, so., OH-RH
Jadyn Hoftiezer, Watertown, 5-6, sr., OH
Class A
First Team
Riley Freeland, Rapid City Christian, 6-1, sr., S
Abby Brooks, Madison, 6-2, sr., MH
Ellie Brozik, Winner, 5-8, jr., OH
Abby Glanzer, Sioux Falls Christian, 5-9, sr., OH
Rachel Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 5-10, sr., OH-MH
Kelsi Heard, Sioux Falls Christian, 5-10, sr., S
Second Team
Hailey Wathen, Hill City, 5-8, sr., OH
Brooke Berens, Parker, jr., MH
Abby Brunsing, Wagner, 5-10, sr., OH
Taylor Wilshire, Dakota Valley, 5-5, sr., L-DS
Ashtyn Abraham, Hamlin, 5-10, sr., OH
Elissa Hammrich, Aberdeen Roncalli, 5-10, sr., MB
Honorable Mention
Riley Morrison, McCook Central-Montrose, 5-7, sr., L
Sophia VandenBosch, Madison, 5-9, sr., OH
Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian, 5-10, so., OH
Addison Rozell, Redfield, 6-2, sr., MH
Brooklyn Pater, Sioux Falls Christian, 6-1, sr., MH
Kalla Bertram, Winner, 5-8, sr., OH
Elyssa Clark, Baltic, 5-10, jr., MH
Dale Schrier, Hill City, 5-10, sr., MH
Class B
First Team
Sydney Schell, Northwestern, 5-10, sr., OH
Peyton Melius-Faulkton Area, sr., OH
Ava Nilsson, Warner, 5-10, fr., S
Jayda Kenyon, Chester Area, 5-10, jr., MH
Julia Weber, Bridgewater-Emery, 5-7, jr., OH
Hannah Schentzel, Northwestern, 5-11, sr., OH
Second Team
Olivia Baumberger, Colman-Egan, 5-7, sr., MH
Kenidee Enander. Hitchcock-Tulare, 5-3, sr., S
Hannah Krog, Elkton-Lake Benton, 6-0, sr., OH
Aiyana Byrd, Faith, 5-10, sr., MH
Chesney Olivier, Ipswich, 5-5, sr., L
Jade Hutchinson, Kadoka Area, 5-6, sr., OH
Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball-White Lake, 5-11, sr., MH
Honorable Mention
Hadley Carlson, Arlington, 5-10, jr., OH
Bobbi Jo Wischmann, Burke, 5-8, sr., S-OH
Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney, 5-10, sr., MH
Breckyn Ewoldt, Chester Area, 5-11, jr., OH
Copper Lurz, Philip, 5-7, jr., OH-S
