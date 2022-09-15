Riley Roe’s second half surge leads Central boys past STM; Cobbler girls run past short-handed Cavaliers

Riley Roe netted one goal and recorded three assists as the Rapid City Central boys soccer team scored three unanswered goals to defeat St. Thomas More 4-2 Tuesday at Sioux Park.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 2-1 lead at the halftime break after a chaotic first half for the Cobblers. But Central head coach Joe Sabrowski rallied his team at halftime and Roe responded to lead the charge.

“I got a little vocal with the boys at halftime and we went back to normal game plan to get possession and move the ball quickly,” Sabrowski said. “Riley Roe had three assists and made the difference, finding those through balls.”

In the first half, STM took 11 shots with eight shots on goal but managed just two shots on frame in the second half.

STM head coach Nate Sales attributed the differential to nerves that never settled.

“Usually we shake off jitters pretty well but it seemed like we carried the nerves into the second half,” Sales said. “This is one that they really wanted to win but the second half started off nervous and it affected their shots and passes through the middle.”

Roe scored his goal in the 56th minute to give Central a 3-2 lead but he said he takes more pride in setting up his teammates.

“I like setting somebody else up more,” Roe said. “Watching my team celebrate is always a good feeling, to share the glory a little bit. Placing that ball perfectly between somebody’s feet and letting them hit a banger is exciting for me.”

STM struck first in the fourth minute on a goal by Jason Albertson off a penalty kick to put the Cavaliers up 1-0.

Central tied the game at 1-1 in the eighth minute when Cedric Munoz scored off a Roe assist.

The Cavaliers jumped back in front on a ball that bounced off the Cobblers keeper before Tom Solano finished it and gave his team a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

In the second half the Cobblers netted goals by Jacob Mellum, Roe and Munoz in the 56th, 57th and 78th minutes, respectively, to claim a 4-2 win.

STM returns to action at 7 p.m. next Thursday against Sturgis Brown at Dakota Fields.

“I want us to learn from the little mistakes,” Sales said. “There weren’t a whole lot of mistakes, we just have to take these and learn from them. Everything throughout the season is a building process to the playoffs.”

Central returns to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Rapid City Stevens.

In the rivals’ last matchup, the Raiders claimed a 1-0 win over the Cobblers via a Zach Williams penalty kick on Sept. 8.

“Hopefully it carries over but we’re down a striker that broke his elbow,” Sabrowski said. “With somebody out sick and two injured guys it makes it tough, but we have to work hard and carry it forward to Tuesday.”

Cobbler girls run past short-handed Cavaliers

The Rapid City Central girls started slow against St. Thomas More but turned on the jets down the stretch to nab a 7-0 win Thursday evening at Sioux Park.

The Cobblers outshot the Cavaliers 35-11 and allowed just one shot on goal in the final 40 minutes of play.

“The first half was very disappointing,” Central head coach Mark Morgan said. “It was disorganized and messy and we had too much individual ball handling, so it was very disjointed. At halftime we got reorganized and back to our original game plan.”

The Cavaliers struggled to keep up with several players missing from the lineup due to injury.

“We left the game on Tuesday with another injury so this was another next player up deal,” STM head coach Nate Sales said. “Our girls responded and played well in the first half. It was just one of those things where they got out-ran with a lack of subs.”

Central carried a 2-0 lead into halftime with goals by Morgan Brug in the 20th minute and by Adrianna Greene in the 27th minute.

In the second half, Morgan said the Cobblers returned to their original game plan and found a groove to score five more goals and seal the 7-0 victory.

“The original plan was to move the ball faster, not worry about the individual and play our game, which is combination soccer,” Morgan said. “I was really happy with how they played in the second half.”

Brug left the game in the first half due to injury, but Morgan said he’s optimistic she’ll be back in the lineup against Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday.

Kiley Mellum stepped up to fill Brug’s role as a forward and scored a pair of goals early in the second half.

“She was hurrying to her spots, minding her lines, her passes were really clean forward passes and when she was on the end looking for the net, she was more patient,” Morgan said. “Her future is going to be really good and she’s learning quickly.”

Mellum scored her first goal to the far post in the 43rd minute to make it 3-0 and extended Central’s lead to 4-0 in the 46th minute with a goal to the near post.

“It felt good and I definitely got into the zone,” Mellum said. “I’m definitely ready to take on Stevens next week.”

In the 51st minute, Kya Roe extended the Cobblers’ advantage to 5-0 on a combination play in the box.

Jacie Stephens added to the onslaught with a chip shot off the STM goalie’s hand, on an assist from Lanie Weaver, to make it 6-0 in the 66th minute.

Mercy Godfrey netted Central’s final goal to the back post in the 68th minute to wrap up the 7-0 win.

Central returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Stevens at Sioux Park and STM is back on the pitch at 5 p.m. next Thursday against Sturgis Brown at Dakota Fields.