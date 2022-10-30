 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Riley Weselowski’s jersey retired by Rapid City Rush

Riley Weselowski’s No. 6 Rapid City Rush jersey was raised to the rafters of the The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday night as the former defenseman’s sweater was officially retired by the team.

“It’s incredibly special, and what a special moment to be able to do it in front of my family,” said Weselowski, who was joined by an entourage of friends and family on the ice during the ceremony. “But also to do it in front of these fans and to do it in front of our players. Having them be a part of it is pretty cool as well.”

Weselowski, a Pilot Mound, Manitoba native, spent nine total seasons with the Rush over two stints, from 2009-15 and 2016-19, racking up a franchise record 517 games and 440 penalty minutes. The 37-year-old, who retired in 2021 after 13 seasons as a professional, was a member of the Rush’s 2009-10 Central Hockey League championship team.

“To do it in front of these fans in Rapid City, I owe so much to them just for making my time here so special,” said Weselowski, whose jersey was retired in front of a 4,200-plus crowd. “Rapid City was home for me for many years.”

Weselowski, who now serves as an assistant with the Kansas City Mavericks, also owns Rush franchise records in points by a defenseman (195) and assistant by a defenseman (156).

“It’s not something you really think about that much, so when I was told I was super surprised. I was honored,” he said. “It hadn’t really sunk in that much until (last) weekend, when you’re talking to your friends and family and they’re making plans to come down.”

Weselowski

Former Rapid City Rush head coach Mark DeSantis, left, and former general manager Joe Ferras, right, introduce defensemen Riley Weselowski on July 27, 2016 at the former Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Weselowski is the third Rush player to have his jersey retired, joining former teammates Danny Battochio (No. 30) and Scott Wray (No. 17).

“I think back on my 13 years, and there are some great moments, with the championships and the incredible Friday and Saturday nights,” he said. “I think about the bus trips with the guys, and I think about all the summer workouts and everything that went into it, and every day I think about how lucky I was to be able to play as long as I did.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

