Rio Nutter headlines title winners on Saturday's state rodeo finals

Sturgis freshman Kashton Ford capped off an impressive high school rodeo season by capturing the gold buckle in bareback riding. Consistently good from Day 1 — a second in first go, tied for first in second and a third in short go — Ford’s win in the average assured his state title.

“When you work hard all year and then come here and it pays off and you win it, it feels really good,” Ford said minutes after learning the good news. “I had a pretty good horse and he definitely helped me win it. I guess I could have rode a little better. I kind of stubbed my toe and spurred over the neck, but it got me third anyway and that helped me win state.”

New Underwood senior Cooper Filipek earned his third National Finals qualification in bareback with a second-place finish in year-end points.

Talon Elshere appears to have learned a trick or two from his father, JJ Elshere, a four-time NFR saddle bronc qualifier, as the Sturgis senior showed his spurs by winning in saddle bronc. Elshere won the short go with a 70-point ride, and with that, placed second in the average to overtake event leader Traylin Martin (Faith), who was unable to cover his horse in the short go.