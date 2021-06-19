Rio Nutter headlines title winners on Saturday's state rodeo finals

Sometimes moving from the front end to the back can work out really well.
For two years running, Rio Nutter worked the front end in team roping, heading while partner Bodie Mattson (Sturgis grad and current Gillette College rodeo athlete) heeled as the duo captured two South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals team roping titles.
In Saturday’s short go at the 2021 State Finals, the Rapid City Central grad went to the back side heeling while partner Tegan Fite (Hermosa) headed. The result: a third team roping gold buckle added to his collection.
“I’m a heeler now, but I headed the last three years in high school with Bodie,” Nutter said. “We roped together forever and when he graduated last year, I decided to heel this year with Tegun Fite.
I’ve known Tegun forever, too, and he’s the kid who’s going to put in just as much practice as me, and it’s been really great and we’ve been able to make it work out for us and I’m really lucky to have had him as a partner for my senior year.”
The transition from taking a head shot on a calf to chasing a couple of flying rear legs came rather easily, Nutter said.
“I’ve headed and heeled my entire life and I like doing them both, but it’s definitely required looking at things and planning a little bit different than heading,” said Nutter, who has committed to the rodeo program at the University of Wyoming. “I’ve been very blessed with success in team roping. In college, I plan on team roping, steer wrestling and calf roping, and hopefully I can stay competitive in all three.”
Sturgis freshman Kashton Ford capped off an impressive high school rodeo season by capturing the gold buckle in bareback riding. Consistently good from Day 1 — a second in first go, tied for first in second and a third in short go — Ford’s win in the average assured his state title.
“When you work hard all year and then come here and it pays off and you win it, it feels really good,” Ford said minutes after learning the good news. “I had a pretty good horse and he definitely helped me win it. I guess I could have rode a little better. I kind of stubbed my toe and spurred over the neck, but it got me third anyway and that helped me win state.”
New Underwood senior Cooper Filipek earned his third National Finals qualification in bareback with a second-place finish in year-end points.
Talon Elshere appears to have learned a trick or two from his father, JJ Elshere, a four-time NFR saddle bronc qualifier, as the Sturgis senior showed his spurs by winning in saddle bronc. Elshere won the short go with a 70-point ride, and with that, placed second in the average to overtake event leader Traylin Martin (Faith), who was unable to cover his horse in the short go.
“I got a re-ride when my first horse kind of ran off a little bit, so I was having to wait for my re-ride.” Elshere said. “And after my first trip, I was watching the kid I was chasing and he ended up getting bucket off, so I just knew I had to get my re-ride rode. He was a really good horse that they had won the first round on him and I was glad to get him.”
In other events, Landry Haugen added a couple more event wins to her ever expanding resume, closing out wins in barrel racing and pole bending. The event leader in both events heading into the short-go, the Sturgis sophomore turned in a couple of quality rides — fifth in barrels and third in poles — to assure the year-end titles.
Easily the State Finals standout, Haugen will compete in four events — she had previously qualified in girls cutting and reigned cow horse — at the National High School Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska July 18-24.
Linkyn Petersek (Colome) was a double winner on the boy’s side, defending his State year-end title in tie-down roping title and adding a win in steer wrestling.
Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) had an outstanding week, also qualifying for Nationals in three events. Stevens won goat tying in commanding fashion, winning both rounds, the short go and average, finishing third in barrel racing and fourth in pole bending.
Saydee Heath (Colome)’s win in the breakaway roping state title though a couple of Wall ladies highlighted Saturday night short go action. Sierra Hilgenkamp won the short go (2.41-second run) to move into second place in season points, and T. Merrill vaulted from 12th to fourth, resulting from a second in the short go that setup a win in the average to earn a place on Team South Dakota.
Mason Moody also closed out the 2021 State Finals by winning the bull riding season title by virtue of a win in the short go and the average title.