Riot boosting bill headed for Senate

PIERRE — After a three-hour hearing Tuesday night, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Gov. Kristi Noem’s riot boosting bill to the full Senate.
HB1117 establishes criminal penalties for rioting and inciting a riot or riot boosting. Similar legislation approved in the last legislative session was struck down in federal court.
The current bill addresses the concerns of the court, according to Katie Hruska, deputy general counsel for Noem.
“Violence is not afforded any protection under the First Amendment,” Hruska said. “True threats are not, of course, protected speech.”
Speaking in favor of the bill was Dick Tieszen, representing the S.D. Sheriffs’ Association.
“We see our job as having to protect both sides,” Tieszen said. Free speech is a protected right, Tieszen said, “provided that free speech does not incite violence.”
Opponents of the bill have said that the legislation is an attempt to muzzle the First Amendment rights of people who wish to protest the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Buffalo Chief of Bridger said the state is not doing enough for missing and murdered indigenous women. Many have been connected to violence in the man camps that serve pipeline crews.
“TransCanada has never been held accountable,” Buffalo Chief said. While he spoke about two dozen Native Americans and others stood up in the conference room, many of them with a handprint painted over their mouths.
“For each one of us there are 1,000 standing behind us,” Buffalo Chief said, “and we vote.”
Bruce Ellison, a lawyer from Rapid City, said the legislation was not aimed at protecting people or property.
“This is about making sure this pipeline gets built with as little South Dakota interference as possible,” Ellison said, predicting that small counties would go bankrupt protecting the pipeline.
Candi Brings Plenty, representing the ACLU, said the legislation is an attempt to make sure that what happened at pipeline protests at Standing Rock in North Dakota does not happen in South Dakota.
“This bill is based on what happened in North Dakota,” Brings Plenty said, telling the committee how she was brutalized at the hands of militarized police. “You’re voting for that type of violence to come to South Dakota.”
Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, expressed concern with the way the bill was written.
“My fear is, if we pass this, we’re right back where we started,” Kennedy said. “I think we lose again.”
At one point Hruska said that the legislation was not proposed in response to the pipeline. Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, didn’t agree with that assertion.
“It’s clear to me that the genesis of the bill was the pipeline,” Russell said. “Any denial of that is a futile endeavor.”
The committee approved the bill on a 6-1 vote. It now goes to the Senate floor. It has already passed through the House.