RMAC Football Media Day to be July 28

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has announced that the 2021 RMAC Football Media Day Kickoff will be held virtually and recorded via Zoom Wednesday, July 28, and will feature press conferences with head coaches and two student-athletes from each of the league’s 10 football programs.
RMAC Director of Strategic Communications Zack Chavez will serve as the moderator for the event, which will begin with a statement from Commissioner Chris Graham, followed by an officiating update from the league’s newly appointed Coordinator of Football Officials Randy Campbell. Following the opening two segments, Chavez will then speak with representatives of each team, allowing questions from participating media outlets.
Team press conferences will be conducted with Adams State at 10 a.m., followed by Black Hills State at 10:30 a.m., Chadron State at 11 a.m., Colorado Mesa at 11:30 a.m., Colorado School of Mines at 12 p.m., Colorado State University Pueblo at 12:30 p.m., Fort Lewis at 1 p.m., New Mexico Highlands at 1:30 p.m., South Dakota Mines at 2 p.m. and Western Colorado at 2:30 p.m.
Once recorded, the 2021 RMAC Football Media Day Kickoff will be released on the RMAC Network Wednesday, Aug. 4.
BHSU volleyball announces 2021 schedule
The Black Hills State University volleyball team has released its 2021 schedule which includes two non-conference tournaments to start the season and nine home matchups.
The Yellow Jackets schedule includes 26 games in total with 18 conference games (nine at home, nine on the road) and eight road non-conference games. All games with be played on Fridays and Saturdays except for two matchups against rival South dakota Mines, which will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Spearfish and Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Rapid City.
The Yellow Jackets will open the season on the road in the Yellow Jacket Invitational at Montana State University Billings (Sept. 3-4) and in the 2021 Tiger Classic at Fort Hayes State University (Sept. 10-11).
BHSU opens conference play on the road taking on the rival Hardrockers Sept. 14 and then faces off against Colorado State University Pueblo at home on Sept. 18 before hitting the road for three against Chadron State (Sept. 24) and Colorado Mines (Sept. 25).
Four home matches will follow with BHSU taking on South Dakota Mines (Sept. 28), Regis (Oct. 1), Colorado Christian (Oct. 8), and Metro State (Oct. 9).
The Yellow Jackets will then hit the road for four facing off against Colorado Mesa (Oct. 15), Westminster (Oct. 16), Western Colorado (Oct. 22), and Fort Lewis (Oct. 23) before heading home for games against Adams State (Oct. 29), and New Mexico Highlands University (Oct. 30).
BHSU will close out their road slate with games at UCCS (Nov. 5) and Colorado State University Pueblo (Nov. 6) before ending the season at home in the Donald E. Young Center against Colorado Mines (Nov. 12) and Chadron State (Nov. 13).
The first round of the RMAC tournament will begin Tuesday, Nov. 16, followed by semifinals on Friday, Nov. 19 and the championship on Saturday, Nov. 20.