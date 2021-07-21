RMAC Football Media Day to be July 28

The Yellow Jackets schedule includes 26 games in total with 18 conference games (nine at home, nine on the road) and eight road non-conference games. All games with be played on Fridays and Saturdays except for two matchups against rival South dakota Mines, which will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Spearfish and Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Rapid City.

The Yellow Jackets will open the season on the road in the Yellow Jacket Invitational at Montana State University Billings (Sept. 3-4) and in the 2021 Tiger Classic at Fort Hayes State University (Sept. 10-11).

BHSU opens conference play on the road taking on the rival Hardrockers Sept. 14 and then faces off against Colorado State University Pueblo at home on Sept. 18 before hitting the road for three against Chadron State (Sept. 24) and Colorado Mines (Sept. 25).

Four home matches will follow with BHSU taking on South Dakota Mines (Sept. 28), Regis (Oct. 1), Colorado Christian (Oct. 8), and Metro State (Oct. 9).

The Yellow Jackets will then hit the road for four facing off against Colorado Mesa (Oct. 15), Westminster (Oct. 16), Western Colorado (Oct. 22), and Fort Lewis (Oct. 23) before heading home for games against Adams State (Oct. 29), and New Mexico Highlands University (Oct. 30).