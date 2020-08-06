RMAC moves most Fall sports into Spring

According to the RMAC, member representatives and conference officials "understand the significant impact these decisions have on our student-athletes and stand ready to provide support and guidance in any way possible. Questions related to eligibility, scholarships and academics should be directed to member institutions as always."

Lueken said they are trying to make sure the athletes have the ability to say yes or no if they want to compete, and they have to present them with all of the information. Their scholarships will be honored regardless if they chose to play or not and any COVID-19 related health issues will be taken care by the school.

In football for example, Lueken said that if a student-athlete plays five games, technically the athlete will burn a year of eligibility.

"Can we play four football games in the spring, two home and two away, and in the fifth game you compete for a North-South RMAC football championship?" Lueken said. "It's the same way for volleyball and soccer. We'll break it down in pods and see if we can compete."

Lueken said that they will look to keep the athletes busy and healthy in the fall. In football for instance, what normally is spring ball could essentially be in the fall.