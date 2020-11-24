RMAC releases winter sports update

• An RMAC Champion shall be declared if at least five teams compete 50% of their originally approved schedule — 11 games. The regular season champion and RMAC Tournament qualifiers shall be determined by the use of the NCAA Division II RPI system. Teams must compete in at least 11 regularly scheduled contests to be eligible for the RMAC Tournament.

Indoor Track and Field

• Student-athletes and associated team support staff are required to follow daily symptom checking protocols in addition to surveillance testing.

• Western Colorado University is currently the site of the RMAC Championship and the date shall remain Feb. 26-27, 2021.

BHSU basketball adds game

Black Hills State men's basketball has added a game to its schedule and will now open its season at Metro State Friday.

Tipoff at 6 p.m. in what will be a non-conference matchup.